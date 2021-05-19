Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

N-Power Sends Warning To Npower NEXIT Volunteers – The Federal Government social investment scheme, N-Power, has warned NPower NEXIT volunteers against submitting their details on “fake websites” to avoid getting scammed.

It was gathered that fraudsters have devised a means by which people will reveal their details to them all in the name of looking for a solution to the challenge faced in the course of registration.

There is a fake site circulating on social media where people would be asked to lodge in their complaints and later ask them to fill in their details including email address and password.

N-Power, therefore, warn all Volunteers to be very careful in filling any online form regarding the FG/CBN program.

Any site(s) different from all the listed below should be disregarded without thinking twice.

* https://nexit-fmhds.cbn.gov.ng

* http://npvn.npower.gov.ng

* [email protected]

* [email protected]

* [email protected]

Meanwhile, NPower has released the names of successful N-Tech applicants for 2020.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development of Nigeria in a post on Twitter stated that customized text messages have been sent to successful Tech (N-Creative) candidates.

According to the Ministry, applicants who indicated an interest in the N-Creative programme in 2020 should check their email addresses.

This Online Newspaper reports that the Tech training will begin on January 15 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.