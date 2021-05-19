UTME 2021: JAMB set to hold Mock Examination May 20

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

UTME 2021: JAMB Fixes May 20 For Mock Exam – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation, JAMB, has fixed the date for the mock exam which is Tuesday, May 20, 2021.

The optional mock examination of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for secondary school leavers will start on May 20 with about 350,000 candidates participating across Nigeria.

“About 64 computer-based centres across the country will be used for mock examination and 350,000 candidates will be writing the examination,” the registrar of the examination body, Ishaq Oloyede, said.

Mr Oloyede spoke in Abuja on Monday during the commissioning of the N230million Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) of JAMB.

JAMB has now activated the portal for the printing of UTME 2021 Mock exam slip. Candidates, who indicated interest to write the Mock Exam during the early registration period, can now print their exam slip for the mock exam, which is expected to hold on May 20, 2021. The mock exam slip will indicate the venue and time of the exam for eligible candidates.

We advise all those who are eligible for the Mock Exam to also check their emails (including junk/SPAM Folder) as JAMB may also email the mock exam schedule.

Nevertheless, we have provided guidelines for candidates to print their Mock exam slips directly from the JAMB portal. See the details below;

Steps to Check and Reprint JAMB Mock Exam Slip

Visit the checking portal via this link; https://www.jamb.org.ng/ExamSlipPrinting1/PrintMockExaminationSlip Enter your JAMB Reg. No or Email in the space provided, and click “Print Examination Slip”. When the Exam Slip is revealed to you, go ahead and print it.

For those who will not be taking the mock exam, the JAMB CBT Mobile App and/or JAMB CBT Software for Computers will be very helpful in giving you the same Mock Exam Experience from your home.