Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NNPC concludes 2019 recruitment, releases final list for Graduate Trainees – The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has finally concluded the recruitment of Graduate Trainees for its 2019/2020 employment exercise which began nearly a year ago, and this is also the first time the national oil company concluded a publicly advertised recruitment exercise since 2012.

FINANCIAL WATCH gathered NNPC hired 1,050 graduate trainees as contained in a statement on Friday, by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Samson Makoji.

It quoted the Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, as saying that the Human Resources Division of the NNPC has since commenced the issuance of provisional offers of employment to the 1,050 fresh employees.

While describing the recruitment as a very important assignment for the corporation, Kyari stated that the outcome of the exercise reflected national spread and complied with all statutory requirements.

The GMD maintained that recruitment in the corporation will be a continuous process, even as he noted that the Experienced Hire (EH) component of the exercise would be addressed in due course.

“We look forward to warmly receiving our new team members and working with them to build a corporation that all Nigerians will be proud of,” Kyari added.

The 2019/2020 recruitment exercise kicked off via nationwide adverts in the national dailies & online media on 13 March, 2019, followed by shortlisting of qualified candidates which commenced from about 27 March, 2019.