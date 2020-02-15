South east governors, Ohanaeze shun Nnamdi Kanu’s parents burial

Peter Obi, Abaribe, others Attend Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents Funeral

February 15, 2020 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents Funeral
Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents Funeral

South east governors, Ohanaeze shun Nnamdi Kanu parents burial – The entire South East Governors, Ohaneze Leaders, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and others yesterday shunned the funeral of Eze Kanu and his wife, king and queen of Afaraukwu in Abia state, Parents of leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu who also was not sighted at the burial ceremony.

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state, and Enyinnaya Abaribe, senator representing Abia south, are among the dignitaries who attended the funeral ceremony

Abaribe stood as a surety for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), when he was granted bail by a federal high court in 2017, although the bail has since been revoked.

Peter Obi Abaribe others Attend Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents Funeral
Peter Obi Abaribe others Attend Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents Funeral

The late parents of Kanu were laid to rest on Friday amid tight security.

Most schools in Umuahia, the state capital, were also locked amid fears of a clash between security agencies and IPOB members.

IPOB, which had been proscribed and tagged a terrorist organisation, had said its members will attend the burial.

But Ene Okon, Abia commissioner of police, said the ceremony will not take place with the presence of IPOB members.

An anticipated clash between the police and the group had forced pupils and students to stay away from most primary and secondary schools, according to NAN.

Peter Obi Abaribe others Attend Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents Funeral
Peter Obi Abaribe others Attend Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents Funeral

Some of the parents said the proprietors had earlier in the week told their children to stay at home on Friday for ”security reasons.”

One of the parents identified as Carol Chikwendu said: “My children were told on Thursday by their schools not to come to school today Friday for safety reasons.

“My children were supposed to start their mid-term tests today (Friday), but it has been postponed till Monday.”

Another parent who gave her name as Gloria Ekezie, said she had called her daughter’s school on Thursday, when she was told there will be no school on Friday.

Peter Obi Abaribe others Attend Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents Funeral
Peter Obi Abaribe others Attend Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents Funeral

Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!




About Sam Gabriel 300 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*