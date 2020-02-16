Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NOUN Students gets mobilization for NYSC 2020 batch ‘A’ – Good news reaching our news desk today is that the management of the National Open University of Nigeria (noun) fight for her students to join the National Youth Service Corps (nysc) programmes is now a success, as latest information reaching our portal has it that the NYSC official portal has listed Noun Lagos centre among its participating institution.

How to Check NYSC Senate Approved List 2020

The Nysc batch b passing programme can be checked, using the detailed guidelines provided below.

First step is to visit the Nysc registration portal through the website below to check the NYSC senate approved list.

http://portal.nysc.org.ng/nysc2/VerifySenateLists.aspx

Click on the drop down box and you will see it there yourself, the “National Open University of Nigeria Lagos, listed among the NYSC senate approved list.

Then type in your Matriculation Number:

Proceed and type in your Surname:

Lastly, enter your correct Date of birth:

Then click on “Search” to check your details.

This is good news, please and please share this information and let the world, Nigerians know that the National Open University of Nigeria, which is listed among the top 25 best academic institutions in Nigeria, has reached another milestone, because starting from today, all Noun graduates will be going for the NYSC programme.

This means that all NOUN students can now participate in the NYSC programme, and the school board is trying their best to make noun among the best in Nigeria.

Also, law graduates of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) have been demanding for compensatory quota for admission to the Nigerian Law School, the group said this had become necessary in order to address the backlog of graduates delayed from proceeding to Law School since 2014.

‎Recall that President Muhammadu ‎Buhari on Dec. 7 assented to the NOUN Amendment Act, which allows the University to operate as all other universities with same power, functions and administrative structures. ‎

The amendment also resolved the protracted crisis which had hindered the law graduates of NOUN from proceeding to the Nigerian Law School accordingly for five years and also remedied the exclusion of graduates from participating in the NYSC scheme.