Requirements for Admission into National Open University Of Nigeria (NOUN) 2020/2021

Admission Requirements for National Open University Of Nigeria (NOUN) 2020/2021 – Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Certificate, Diploma, Undergraduates, Postgraduate Diploma, Masters Degree and Doctor Of Philosophy (Ph.D) Programmes.

NOUN operates a flexible mode of study which allows a student to determine the pace, place, time and medium of study. Students’ support facilities are available at all our Study Centers nationwide.

The management of the Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has implemented the use of National Identification Number (NIN) as part of the requirements needed for Admission into the Institution.

The requirements prospective students must possess to be qualified in gaining admission into the National Open University of Nigeria:

Your National Identification Number (NIN) Your Original O level Result, but if you’re a postgraduate, you can bring your BSc Your Original Birth Certificate/Affidavit Your Original Payment slip of N5000 for the Admission form (Remita Receipt)

After having these requirements, you will get the following

Application form Admission letter

Please note that the link is already active and it is also advisable to be patient till next week before processing on the registration /admission

How can I check for the school program that is offered by the Open University Of Nigeria (NOUN)?

You can check through this link below

https://www.admissions.nouonline.net/noun_progs.php

NOUN Admission Requirements for All Programmes

Certificate Programmes a) Proficiency Certificate Programmes

No previous experience or qualification is necessary.

Ability to read and write will be an advantage.

Note: Candidates for Proficiency Certificates will NOT be qualified to proceed to Certificates/Diploma programmes without possessing the requisite basic qualifications.

b) University (Academic) Certificate Programmes

Junior Secondary School Certificate.

Minimum of 2 credits in SSCE/GCE ‘O’ Level, NECO, NABTEB and at not more than two sittings.

T.C II with at least 2 merits at not more than two sittings.

Mature candidates of 30 years and above with relevant work experience of not less than 10 years or evidence of prior knowledge/proficiency in a relevant field may be considered on their merit.

I’dadiyah Certificate of Standard Islamiyyah School.

Diploma Programmes

A minimum of three credits in SSCE/GCE ‘O’ Level, NECO and NABTEB at not more than two sittings with at least a pass in English Language.

A minimum of three merits in Teacher Grade II Certificate at not more than two sittings.

Senior Islamic School Certificate/Higher Islamiyyah Certificate including Arabic and Islamic Studies

Thanawiyyah Certificate of Standard Islamiyyah School.

NOUN Academic Certificate and Certificates of other recognized institutions.

Note: To qualify to proceed to appropriate degree programme of NOUN, holders of Diploma Certificates would be required to make up any deficiencies in their SSCE/GCE, NECO, NABTEB and T.C II.

Undergraduate Programmes.

100 Level:

Five credits in the SSCE / GCE O’Level / NECO / NABTEB or equivalents at not more than two (2) sittings obtained in subjects relevant to the proposed field(s) of study.

Teachers’ Grade II Certificates with a minimum of five merits or its combination with any of the certificates listed under (i) to obtain equivalent of five credits at ‘O’Levels.

Candidates seeking admission into School of Law must have five(5) credits including English Language, Literature in English and at least a credit Pass in Mathematics at not more than two (2) sittings in NECO / SSCE or GCE O/L only.

The School of Arts and Social Sciences requires that one of the five credits or merits must be in English Language, while at least two (2) should be in subjects relevant to the proposed field.

For School of Management Sciences, the credit passes at Ordinary Level must include English and Mathematics

For School of Education, the credit passes must include Mathematics for Science Education and English Language for all humanities. Additionally, those in Science Education must have credit in English Language.

For School of Science and Technology, the credit passes must include Mathematics and English Language.

The minimum entry requirement for B.Sc. Environmental Science and Resource Management is five (5) O’Level (SSCE / NECO / GCE or NABTEB) Credits at not more than two sittings including English Language and Mathematics and any of Geography, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Agricultural Science and Economics.

200 Level:

National Diploma at Upper Credit from recognised institutions.

National Certificate in Education (NCE) in subject(s) relevant to the proposed programme of study with a minimum of one merit and two passes.

International Baccalaureates, Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) with at least two ‘A’ Level papers in relevant subjects and pre-requisite number of ‘O’ Level credit passes.

Candidates for entry into School of Law must have a minimum of Second Class (Lower) degree from any recognized University with at least five credits including English Language, Literature in English and a credit pass in Mathematics at not more than two sittings in NECO / SCCE or GCE ‘O’ Level only.

Candidates for entry into School of Science & Technology may be admitted into 300 Level of the programme provided they have the following qualification:

a) Five (5) credit pass in not more than two sittings in SSCE / NECO / GCE or NABTEB in the following subjects: English Geography and Economics.

b) A registered and licensed Community Health Extension Worker with a Diploma in Community Health Officers Programme (Higher National Diploma) and with not less than two years post qualification experience.

Other Requirements:

Five (5) ‘0’ level credit passes and ‘A’ level passes must be in subjects relevant to the proposed programme (s).

‘O’ level credit pass in Mathematics is required for all Sciences and Technology, Business Education and Science Education Programmes. ‘O’ level pass in Mathematics may be considered for Social Sciences Programmes. Also, ‘O’ level pass in English Language may be considered for Physics and Mathematics Programmes.

Candidates applying for B.A English, B.A. (Ed) English and B.Sc. Mass Communication must have ‘O’ level credit pass in Literature in English.

Holders of First Degree, HND or RN with prior knowledge and relevant work experience may be considered for advanced placement and waiver.

Candidates awaiting results of any relevant examination may also apply; they should however note that processing of application will not be completed until entry requirements are met.

POSTGRADUATE DIPLOMA PROGRAMMES

Candidates seeking admission must possess either Bachelor Degree Certificates or equivalent from institutions recognised by the Senate of NOUN; or

Holders of HND with a minimum of Lower Credit from institutions recognised by the Senate of NOUN. Candidates seeking admission into the School of Law must possess a minimum of L.L.B degree. candidate seeking admission for PGD Agricultural Extension and Management must possess a Bachelor’s degree with at least 3rd class division is required. Candidates with pass degree and minimum of 3 years related experience may be accepted. HND holders in Agric Science or other related disciplines may be admitted. Holders of Bachelor degree in basic Science, Biological/Earth Sciences, and Agricultural Sciences from Universities that are recognised by NOUN are admitable. candidate seeking admission for the PGD HIV/AIDS Education and Management must possess HND or a good first degree in related field of study. In addition, 5 credits in English, Mathematics, a science subject and 2 other subjects.

MASTERS DEGREE PROGRAMMES

A first degree with a minimum of Second Class Lower from a University recognised by the Senate of NOUN in a related field or study. A postgraduate diploma in a related field from a University recognised by Senate may also be admitted. A good honours degree in Education (Arts, Languages, Sciences, Social Sciences, Vocational and Technical subjects) from any University recognized by the Senate of NOUN. Prospective students seeking admission for M.Sc. HIV/AIDS Management are required to have PGD in HIV/AIDS education and management as well as 5 credits in: English and Mathematics, a science subject and 2 other subjects.

DOCTOR OF PHILOSOPHY (PH.D) PROGRAMMES

For the Doctor of Philosophy degree programmes, candidates must possess a masters degree in relevant fields of study from a University recognised by the Senate of the NOUN with a minimum score average of not less than 60% or a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.5 on a 5-point scale. Candidates for Ph.D Programmes will be invited for an interactive session before an offer of admission is made. Candidates are advised to forward transcripts of their academic records and three (3) referees report, 2 of which must be from persons very well acquainted with the candidate’s academic work, to the Dean, Postgraduate School from which admission is requested.

ACCESS PROGRAMME.

As part of her mandate to increase access to Higher Education, the National Open University of Nigeria now offers a Remedial Programme at ‘O’ level to the Nigerian Public.

Students who are admitted into these programmes will be taught through the face-to-face mode for a full academic year after which they would sit for any National ‘O’ Level examinations of their choice

For a start, the programme would take off in three Study Centres of the University: Lagos, Kaduna and Kebbi respectively.

How to Apply for NOUN Admission Form

The entire process is electronic and online for 24-hours a day. The method of application is as follows:

Visit the site https://admissions.nouonline.net/ On the Home Page, go to the Menu Bar, Click on Apply for Admission Select either Undergraduate Programme or Postgraduate Programme. Other programme is not available at the moment Goto “Choose Faculty” (note it can be found at the left hand side of the screen) Select Faculty Fill displayed form Click below to view admission criteria Click “Apply” to proceed. Take note of the UNIQUE ID displayed Click ‘Continue’ button Select Bank Branch as payment type Click “Pay” Copy and take your RRR number to any bank branch for payment.

After payment

Perform step 1 to 3 Goto “Continue After Payment” Input Unique ID, RRR number and Programme Click “Proceed” Fill Form. Note: all fields marked with red star are compulsory.

After filling form

Click “Submit” Print Admission Letter Visit the nearest study centre for screening

Applicants are advised to insist on paying the stipulated cost only and obtain official receipt at the point of payment.

Pay as follow for NOUN online application forms: