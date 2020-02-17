Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

“You Will Rule Bayelsa For Only Two Months” – Mbaka tells Gov Diri: Uncertainty may continue in the polity of Bayelsa State as the tenure of the new governor who was sworn into office last Friday is being predicted to be ephemeral.

Coming out of his private room after many noise of his pre-judgement silence in Bayelsa, Rev. Father Mbaka of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu, came out with the prophecy that the newly sworn in Governor of Bayelsa State, Gov Diri, would be removed from office in two months.

Mbaka at an event in Delta State, had said that the office of the Governor of Bayelsa State does not belong to Diri or the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), saying that another man is coming after two months to take over the office.

Diri of the PDP became Governor of Bayelsa State after the Supreme Court nullified the election of Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reverend Father Mbaka had prophesied the removal of Emeka Ihedioha and his succession by Hope Uzodimma of the APC as Imo State Governor before the Supreme Court judgement. Several stakeholders had mocked Mbaka over his silence before the Supreme Copart judgment in Bayelsa; now the Rev. Father has spoken, the two months end in April from now.