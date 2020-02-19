Anthony Joshua: Nigerians blast NIMC for not getting National ID card

Anthony Joshua: Nigerians blast NIMC for not getting National ID card – Nigerians on social media are not happy with National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for some obvious reasons; many who registered for over five years are yet to get their permanent national identity card.

This is as Nigeria born British boxer, Anthony Joshua has been issued with his National Identification Number (NIN) slip after visiting the office of the NIMC on Tuesday.

The heavyweight boxing champion posted pictures of his visit to the commission after his enrollment which further underlined how proud he is to be a Nigerian.

@nimc_ngAnthony Joshua @anthonyfjoshua enrolls for the National Identification Number and issued his NIN slip,” the tweet read.

The post did not state where the boxer was issued his slip.

Only last month, January 18 to be precise, Joshua presented his belts to President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) while on a visit to London.

The Pugilist who reclaimed his titles from Mexican boxer Andy Ruiz jnr in December last year in Saudi Arabia proudly flashed the belts to the admiration of the President and some members of the cabinet, members of the diplomatic corps and Head of the Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

However, some Nigerians have been reacting to the news, especially the speed of delivering the temporal National Identity card slip to the world heavy weight boxer with the accompanying photo ops and fun fares.

See other reactions below:

 

