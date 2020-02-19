Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Anthony Joshua: Nigerians blast NIMC for not getting National ID card – Nigerians on social media are not happy with National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for some obvious reasons; many who registered for over five years are yet to get their permanent national identity card.

This is as Nigeria born British boxer, Anthony Joshua has been issued with his National Identification Number (NIN) slip after visiting the office of the NIMC on Tuesday.

The heavyweight boxing champion posted pictures of his visit to the commission after his enrollment which further underlined how proud he is to be a Nigerian.

@nimc_ngAnthony Joshua @anthonyfjoshua enrolls for the National Identification Number and issued his NIN slip,” the tweet read.

The post did not state where the boxer was issued his slip.

Only last month, January 18 to be precise, Joshua presented his belts to President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) while on a visit to London.

The Pugilist who reclaimed his titles from Mexican boxer Andy Ruiz jnr in December last year in Saudi Arabia proudly flashed the belts to the admiration of the President and some members of the cabinet, members of the diplomatic corps and Head of the Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

However, some Nigerians have been reacting to the news, especially the speed of delivering the temporal National Identity card slip to the world heavy weight boxer with the accompanying photo ops and fun fares.

See other reactions below:

This country though 🤦‍♀️ would you take my picture, issue my NIN slip and tag me all in one day. Get your priorities straight this is government not ass licking contest @nimc_ng https://t.co/A8q8xrEWBN — Savvy Queen🇳🇬 (@EffiongJoy7) February 19, 2020

It's being 6 years and still no permanent ID card… Watapun mehnnnnnn since Oct 26th 2014..? 🙄 🙄 🙄 🙄 — Darth Weirder (@Ogabson__OOT) February 19, 2020

Well he will have to wait for 6-7 years before getting the permanent card. @nimc_ng should work in their services. — D T O K 🇳🇬 (@IAmDTOK) February 19, 2020

Did you know @nimc_ng came first in the last eye service competition? — Naza Innocent (@Nazainnocent) February 19, 2020

Dear @nimc_ng the slip doesn't even contain the necessary bio data, how, just how can it be a valid means of ID? https://t.co/L9nB3DCLgb — ADELEKE Adeoluwa● (@Xieun) February 19, 2020

Like that wing of Federal agency is just too weak…regardless that it is not a revenue generating body doesn't mean their proactiviness should be unseen. I believe National ID card should be issued few months after birth of any child in the country. — Usman Lade (@UsmanLade) February 19, 2020

Went last year to dia office to request for my card and they said it's not ready and I've done registration way back in 2012, tried doing a new one since others who did theirs after me have gotten theirs, they said It's a criminal offence to make another registration. — Jonah Epretari (@jetari0) February 19, 2020

Foreign-based compatriot Anthony Joshua flies in to enroll for the National Identification Number and was issued his NIN slip while some who live here are still waiting for NIMC to come knock on their door before they could register! pic.twitter.com/sHPklkfQ9i — usmanov (@usmanyusuf) February 19, 2020

7years is not a joke 😡 pic.twitter.com/fX48xNiBlb — Sambo A. Zakir (@sambo_zakir) February 19, 2020

I got my slip immediately too, but my card is yet to be ready since 2015 — El-Muhammed Omoniyi (@IamOhmai) February 19, 2020

I waited for 5years bro, did in 2014 and didn't get it until 2019. I waited 5 years for a piece of paper. — Sisi_oniponmo1 (@FOgunsami) February 19, 2020

How many years would it take National ID card to be ready. I enroll since 2013. You keep asking more people to enroll, is that not crazy of the administration. @MBuhari @nimc_ng https://t.co/MFK8zzCtfQ — RiversCorper💦 (@Jibola25) February 19, 2020

How come it became so easy for him to register and yet Thousands are queued up at the registration center as if they want to collect U.S Visa Struggling to do registration — Imoete Edet (@imoh8a) February 19, 2020

Where's my permanent id card for fucks sake.. — Pervy Sensei.. (@obadara_basit) February 19, 2020