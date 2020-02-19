Namaste Wahala: Nigerians reacts as Nollywood partners Bollywood in new movie

Namaste Wahala: Nigerians reacts as Nollywood partners Bollywood in new movie – Nigerians on social media cannot afford to keep quiet in this historic collaboration between the largest film blocks in Africa and Asia, Bollywood and Nollywood.

”Namaste Wahala” The romantic comedy collaboration between Nollywood and Bollywood will officially drop in March 2020.

The film produced by Bollywood filmmaker, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja stars Nollywood’s Ini Dima-Okojie, Richard Mofe Damijo, Osas Ighodalo, Ibrahim Suleiman, Broda Shaggi and Bollywood’s Ruslaan Mumtaz.

Ini Dima broke the news on her page with the write up below:

Guysssss so over the past few weeks, I’ve been on set as part of the cast for this beautiful movie #NamasteWahala.

We’re finally done filming and I can’t wait for you to see it Namaste Wahala is a love story that cuts across the cultures of two countries – India & Nigeria. The movie touches various genres – romance, comedy, drama, and is directed by @hamishadaryaniahuja. It was such a pleasure working with these amazing, fun professional cast.

See some reactions below:

 

 

