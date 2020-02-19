Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Namaste Wahala: Nigerians reacts as Nollywood partners Bollywood in new movie – Nigerians on social media cannot afford to keep quiet in this historic collaboration between the largest film blocks in Africa and Asia, Bollywood and Nollywood.

”Namaste Wahala” The romantic comedy collaboration between Nollywood and Bollywood will officially drop in March 2020.

The film produced by Bollywood filmmaker, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja stars Nollywood’s Ini Dima-Okojie, Richard Mofe Damijo, Osas Ighodalo, Ibrahim Suleiman, Broda Shaggi and Bollywood’s Ruslaan Mumtaz.

Ini Dima broke the news on her page with the write up below:

Guysssss so over the past few weeks, I’ve been on set as part of the cast for this beautiful movie #NamasteWahala.

We’re finally done filming and I can’t wait for you to see it Namaste Wahala is a love story that cuts across the cultures of two countries – India & Nigeria. The movie touches various genres – romance, comedy, drama, and is directed by @hamishadaryaniahuja. It was such a pleasure working with these amazing, fun professional cast.

See some reactions below:

Global crossover of my two favorite wedding cultures!! #NamasteWahala 💞💞 pic.twitter.com/p04DWuD2R4 — Beza Gebru (@bayzitti) February 18, 2020

Also, it's super exciting that there's going to be a romcom about a Nigerian and Indian couple. Talk about a rare onscreen occurrence. #NamasteWahala — Lucie Cutting (@LucieCutting) February 19, 2020

We're finally done filming #NamasteWahala and we can't wait for you to see it! Namaste Wahala is a love story that cuts across the cultures of two countries – India & Nigeria. The movie touches various genres -… https://t.co/pAxLOI5TiZ — Tyni (@AdellaMakeup) February 17, 2020

We are happy we are part of this project and we can’t wait for it to be in Cinemas near you. Wait on it.#NamasteWahala #april24th pic.twitter.com/autEQua5eq — Ijeworks (@ijeworks) February 19, 2020

5 plus hours of dancing in the rain, singing and the naij dramatics with a touch of juj!!! CONTENT! #NamasteWahala https://t.co/Ix4jCfNFZr — #BYM (@Muhaya1A) February 18, 2020

The past couple of months for me has been the typical roller coaster that is the life of a Producer.

I’m happy to have worked with an amazing crew&cast to create this beautiful film #namastewahala

We're finally done filming & we can't wait for you to see what we’ve been up to. pic.twitter.com/z6CQ8Pu0Ed — Ne Plus Ultra || (@Tiencepay) February 18, 2020

Well this is interesting from the top two film industries. Directed by Hamisha Daryani Ahuja. Starring Osas Ighodaro who was Nigeria's highest grossing actress in 2018. I am really interested in both Indian and Nigerian reviews of this film. #NamasteWahala #directedbywomen pic.twitter.com/MeAAtzdrH5 — Campbell X (@CampbellX) February 18, 2020

So we have a #bollywood #nollywood movie out 😆 Who else is ready for the inevitable next level drama…next level high emotions…next level overacting packaged in an hourSSS long movie! 🙋🏾‍♀️🙋🏾‍♀️🙋🏾‍♀️🤣🤣 Should be good! #NamasteWahala The title alone is simply hilarious🤣 https://t.co/SstEzern0i — #ClaudineMoore (@ClaudineMoore) February 19, 2020

“It's no secret that Nigerians & Indians have one major thing in common: over the top weddings…which is why many of us have often fantasized about attending a joint Nigerian-Indian wedding…an upcoming romantic comedy..is here to indulge” #NamasteWahala https://t.co/H67hSQM4v2 pic.twitter.com/V493HVRseq — The Aerogram (@theaerogram) February 18, 2020

#NamasteWahala yarr 😂

Now imagine this #Bollywood scene followed by the stuff that comes out of #Nollywood. Than Nigeria , India movie collab is going to be lit af 😂😭😂🔥https://t.co/rYTsH5V4rd — #BlackMzungu ™ ◢◤ (@OderoAlulu) February 19, 2020