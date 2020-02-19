Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Super story star actress, Patience Oseni is dead – Nollywood is yet again thrown into mourning as Veteran Nollywood and Super story star actress, Patience Oseni dies.

It was gathered that the actress passed away in Calabar, Cross River State.

Her death was confirmed by her daughter, Augusta Akomolafe. The cause of her death has not been revealed at the time of filing this report.

Confirming the actress’ death, the National President of AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, in a terse statement wrote: “With deep sense of sorrow but with total submission to the will of Almighty God, we announce the passing unto eternal glory of Patience Oseni, veteran Actress and member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.”

Oseni before her death was a member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN)

The deceased started her acting career when she first starred in the movie ‘Deadly Passion.’ in 1995

Oseni rose to prominence in Nollywood back in the late 1990s with her role in the movie ‘End Of The Wicked.’ and Super story series ‘heat of the moment’