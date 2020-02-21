ICPC Recruitment 2020 nationwide Massive vacancies – Apply at dcslrecruits.com : The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) – The Anti-Corruption Commission with the mandate of fighting corruption in Nigeria through enforcement and preventive measures – Apply here!
Applications are invited for the following positions below:
Job Title: Executive Officer – ICPC Recruitment 2020
Ref.: 007
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- Must possess National Diploma, with a working knowledge in computer operations.
General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:
- Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
- A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND / ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
- Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
- NYSC Discharge certificate.
Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:
- Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
- Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
- Polygraph test.
Application Closing Date
30th January, 2020.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Job Title: Senior Executive Officer – ICPC Recruitment 2020
Ref.: 006
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- Must possess a National Diploma with a working knowledge in computer operations and minimum of 3 years cognate experience.
Application Closing Date
30th January, 2020.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Job Title: Officer 2 – ICPC Recruitment 2020
Ref.: 005
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- Must have Higher National Diploma or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation.
Application Closing Date
30th January, 2020.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Job Title: Officer 1 – ICPC Recruitment 2020
Ref.: 004
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- Must have a Higher National Diploma or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 3 years working experience.
Application Closing Date
30th January, 2020.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Job Title: Senior Officer – ICPC Recruitment 2020
Ref.: 003
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- A First Degree or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 6 years cognate working experience.
Application Closing Date
30th January, 2020.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Job Title: Principal Officer – ICPC Recruitment 2020
Ref.: 002
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- A First Degree or higher with a working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 9 years cognate experience.
Application Closing Date
30th January, 2020.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Job Title: Assistant Director – ICPC Recruitment 2020
Ref.: 001
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- A First Degree or higher with a working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 18 years cognate experience.
Application Closing Date
30th January, 2020.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Application Instruction
- Please upload your Application, Curriculum Vitae (CV) and evidence of educational qualification with a passport size photograph.
Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
