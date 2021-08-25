ICPC Recruitment 2020 nationwide Massive vacancies – Apply at dcslrecruits.com : The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) – The Anti-Corruption Commission with the mandate of fighting corruption in Nigeria through enforcement and preventive measures – Apply here!
Applications are invited for the following positions below:
Job Title: Executive Officer – ICPC Recruitment 2020
Ref.: 007
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- Must possess National Diploma, with a working knowledge in computer operations.
General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:
- Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
- A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND / ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
- Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
- NYSC Discharge certificate.
Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:
- Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
- Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
- Polygraph test.
Application Closing Date
30th January, 2020.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Job Title: Senior Executive Officer – ICPC Recruitment 2020
Ref.: 006
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- Must possess a National Diploma with a working knowledge in computer operations and minimum of 3 years cognate experience.
General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:
- Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
- A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND / ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
- Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
- NYSC Discharge certificate.
Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:
- Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
- Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
- Polygraph test.
Application Closing Date
30th January, 2020.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Job Title: Officer 2 – ICPC Recruitment 2020
Ref.: 005
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- Must have Higher National Diploma or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation.
General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:
- Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
- A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND / ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
- Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
- NYSC Discharge certificate.
Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:
- Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
- Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
- Polygraph test.
Application Closing Date
30th January, 2020.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Job Title: Officer 1 – ICPC Recruitment 2020
Ref.: 004
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- Must have a Higher National Diploma or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 3 years working experience.
General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:
- Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
- A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND / ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
- Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
- NYSC Discharge certificate.
Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:
- Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
- Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
- Polygraph test.
Application Closing Date
30th January, 2020.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Job Title: Senior Officer – ICPC Recruitment 2020
Ref.: 003
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- A First Degree or higher with working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 6 years cognate working experience.
General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:
- Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
- A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND / ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
- Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
- NYSC Discharge certificate.
- Professional certification is compulsory.
Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:
- Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
- Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
- Polygraph test.
Application Closing Date
30th January, 2020.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Job Title: Principal Officer – ICPC Recruitment 2020
Ref.: 002
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- A First Degree or higher with a working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 9 years cognate experience.
General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:
- Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
- A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower, HND / ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
- Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
- NYSC Discharge certificate.
- Professional certification is compulsory.
Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:
- Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
- Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
- Polygraph test.
Application Closing Date
30th January, 2020.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Job Title: Assistant Director – ICPC Recruitment 2020
Ref.: 001
Location: Nigeria
Qualifications
- A First Degree or higher with a working knowledge of Microsoft Office especially Word, Excel and Power Point Presentation and a minimum of 18 years cognate experience.
General Requirements
Candidates should fulfill the following requirements:
- Must be a Nigerian citizen not below 18 years or above 50 years.
- A First Degree with minimum of Second Class Lower. HND / ND holders should have minimum of Lower Credit.
- Candidates must be medically fit and would be screened to be certified so if shortlisted
- NYSC Discharge certificate.
- Professional certification is compulsory.
Shortlisted candidates would be required to undergo the following:
- Background check to ascertain their suitability for employment
- Select Military training / drilling and investigation to ascertain their fitness
- Polygraph test.
Application Closing Date
30th January, 2020.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
Application Instruction
- Please upload your Application, Curriculum Vitae (CV) and evidence of educational qualification with a passport size photograph.
