Update: Oshiomhole survives removal – After the initial uproar about the removal of the APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, reality is it will not be easy for just a bum in the party to uproot its national chairman elected in a convention.

The knot has to be unravelled, which is why the embattled chairman appealed the high court judgement suspending him.

And a Federal High Court sitting in Kano State on Thursday just set aside the ruling suspending Oshiomhole.

Justice Allagoa, after hearing the matter, and setting the previous ruling aside, ordered also ordered security agencies like the police, the Department of State Service, DSS, to provide security for Oshiomhole as he resumes office.

Justices Danlami Senchi of an FCT high court had ruled on Wednesday that the APC National Chairman should step down pending the determination of a suit seeking his removal from office.

Following the federal high court ruling on Thursday, Oshiomhole, therefore, remains the party’s national chairman.

A war of attrition between the former governor and his godson Gov. Godwin Obaseki degenerated so low the Edo state chapter of the APC suspended him as a member last year, and the chairman didn’t challenge it until yesterday when the court sacked him.

In spite of reactions and reports suggesting party leaders and governors are warming up to replace him, there has been no official statement coming from the party National Executive Council and other leaders.

Apparently, Oshiomhole has the the party’s national Leader Bola Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari covering his back.