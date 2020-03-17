Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Police launch rescue mission for 3 kidnapped JAMB candidates – The Police spokesman of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Kaduna State Command, Muhammad Jalige has said the police were on the trail of the bandits who kidnapped three candidates after writing the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Kaduna state.

The candidates were abducted on Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road on Saturday.

The driver of a former House of Representatives member, Adamu Shekarau, was also kidnapped.

Police in the state confirmed the incident on Monday, adding that a one- and-half-year-old was among the abductees.

He gave the names of the kidnapped UTME candidates as Yusuf Sani, Ummi Sani and Umairah Mustapha.

Jalige said, “Yes, there was an attack on Saturday on Birnin-Gwari Road. The driver of the vehicle was shot to death and four other people were kidnapped. The incident happened around a village called Ungwan Yako.

“Three of the kidnapped victims are candidates who came to Kaduna to write UTME exam. They were on their way back when the incident happened. “The police around the area engaged the criminals and recovered their motorcycle. We are still on the trail of the criminals.

“Also, the Commissioner has directed for more deployments on the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road and one Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) has been deployed to that area. The APC is just about to leave the police headquarters now to the place.”