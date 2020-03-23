Aisha Buhari prays as Atiku’s son contracts Coronavirus

March 23, 2020

Aisha Buhari prays as Atiku’s son contracts Coronavirus – The First Lady and wife to President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Buhari, has prayed for the quick recovery of Atiku Abubakar’s son.

Aisha made the prayer while reacting to reports that the former Vice President’s son had tested positive for coronavirus.

Recall that Atiku had on Sunday revealed that his son tested positive for the deadly disease.

He said he has been moved to Gwagwalada specialist hospital.

Reacting, the President’s wife on Twitter wrote. “Your Excellency, It’s with deep sense of concern that I extend my sincere prayers towards the quick recovery of your dear son.

“Allah renu en Amin.”

Meanwhile, the number of patients with the disease in Nigeria is now 30.

