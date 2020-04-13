Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

JAMB speaks on upgrading 2020 Utme scores – 2020 admission seekers into tertiary institutions and their parents have been warned to be wary of fraudsters calling for the upgrade of scores for this year’s unified tertiary matriculation examination.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) gave the warning on Sunday through its anti-corruption and transparency unit (ACTU).

It also said that the printing of original results slips and changing of programmes and institution, would resume once the lockdown is lifted by the government.

According to the Board, score upgrade has never been done before, noting that the board would not condone it.

In its weekly bulletin issued in Abuja by Head of Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the board noted that the call for score upgrade remains a scam used by fraudsters to defraud candidates and their parents.

The board advised candidates and their parents against such act, adding that parents/candidates should be ready to face the full wrath of the law when caught.

It reads: “The Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board wishes to advise parents, guardians and candidates in particular that there is nothing called ‘JAMB score upgrade.’

“This has never existed and will never be condoned by the board.

“Parents/guardians and candidates alike are to note that the so-called score upgrade is simply a scam perpetrated by fraudsters to deceive unsuspecting and gullible candidates, their parents or their guardians as the case may be.

“Therefore, any parent/guardian/ candidate that gets himself/herself involved in such a fraudulent act is doing so at his/her own peril and should be ready to face the full wrath of the law when caught.”

The board also directed candidates with any challenge or complaint arising from the UTME to its ticketing platform, where it assured such complaints and enquiries would be addressed.

According to the examination body, 4,000 of such cases have been resolved since the Federal Government ordered a lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos, Ogun states.