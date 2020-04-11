Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: Kano State records first confirmed coronavirus case – Kano State has recorded its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

According to The Nation, A top gov government official confided said the patient is a retired technocrat, who returned from Lagos.

Governor Abdullahi Umar is reported to be in a crucial meeting with health officials to inform the public officially.

The said COVID-19 patient traveled from Lagos to Abuja and finally landed in Kano.

He was diagnosed at the reactivated COVID-19 laboratory test centre at the Amimu Kano Teaching Hospital where he tested positive.

He is said to have moved to the isolation centre in Kwanar Dawaki, Kano

The source further said investigation is on for contact tracing.