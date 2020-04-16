Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

CBN Headquarters nearly caught fire – There was confusion at the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria following scare of a fire outbreak at the premises of the apex bank. The fire was said to have started about a few minutes past six and lasted for about 30 minutes before it was put out.

Our correspondent who visited the headquarters of the CBN observed that men from the Federal Capital Fire Service were at the scene to ensure that the fire did not get out of control.

Apart from the Federal Fire Service that deployed two firefighting trucks in the scene of the incident, a truck belonging to Julius Berger was also sited at the apex bank headquarters.

The Assistant Comptroller, FFS, Bello Atayin who spoke to our correspondent said that the fire started at the generator house.

He attributed the fire incident to a technical fault at the generator house, adding that the service was quick in putting it out before it got out of control.

He said, “The fire incident started at the generator house on the west side of the building and we were alerted.

“It was a minor fire incident and it had been put under control.”

When contacted, the Acting Director Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr Isaac Okorafor said there was no fire at the CBN.

“There is no fire, it’s just a smoke from the generator house,” he said.