April 20, 2020

Davido’s fiancee, Chioma tests negative to Coronavirus – Davido’s fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland, has recovered from Coronavirus, after testing negative twice to the killer disease.

The coronavirus is an ongoing global pandemic, which is responsible for the death of over 100,000, with over two million people also reported to have been infected by the virus.

The good news was made known by the singer on his social media page, stating that the mother of his son David. Jr has tested negative twice after receiving treatment.

He wrote:

‘Glory be to God .. Chioma has now tested negative twice for Covid19 … Thank you all for prayers …. We love you ..’

