Donald Trump to suspend immigration into United States – President Donald Trump of the United State of America, USA, has said he will suspend immigration to his country.

He stated this in a tweet on Tuesday morning (Nigerian time), noting that it was to protect the country from an “invisible enemy” and the jobs of Americans.

The nature and details of Donald Trump’s immigration ban had not been stated. But he had earlier banned immigration from China and Europe in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the tweet:

The move “had been under consideration for a while,” a senior administration official told NBC News.

The official said that although Trump believes the U.S. is winning the fight against the coronavirus, he also thinks it is important to make every effort to get ahead and protect the borders to prevent further spread.

The official said details about how the plan would be implemented and how many countries would be affected “will be forthcoming.”