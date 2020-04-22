Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Delta state records another COVID-19 case as Five NYSC members, nurse quarantined – A woman in Otu-Jeremi, headquarters of Ughelli South council area of Delta State, has tested positive for COVID-19.

A source at the Otu-Jeremi General Hospital, one of the holding centres established by the State Government, disclosed the 36-year-old patient accompanied by her boyfriend had showed symptoms of COVID-19 even though she was diagnosed of tuberculosis last Thursday.

The source, who spoke in confidence, said the patient was referred to the isolation centre in Warri but only turned up there on Sunday and her sample taken the following day.

According to the source: “The patient and her boyfriend came to the hospital last Thursday and upon medical test, she was diagnosed of tuberculosis and showed symptoms of COVID-19.

“Owing to the fact that the Ughelli COVID-19 holding centre was not ready as at Thursday, the patient was asked to immediately go to the Warri center for treatment.

“Unfortunately, she went to the Warri centre on Sunday, three days after, where her sample was collected and taken to Irua Specialist hospital for test the next day, which was Monday.

“The result came out Tuesday and she was diagnosed to be positive for COVID-19. The NCDC team has already begun contact tracing at the residence of her boyfriend in Otor-Udu and her residence in an estate in Effurun, Uvwie local government area.”

Three medical doctors, a pharmacist and a medical laboratory scientist, all members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), serving at the hospital as well as a female nurse have been quarantined following contact with the patient.

Efforts to get comments from the Commissioner for Health proved unsuccessful as repeated calls to his phone line went unanswered.