Govt plans 25% salary deductions for COVID-19 Emergency Fund – Labour unions in Kaduna State have rejected plans by the state government to deduct 25 per cent of workers’ salaries to contribute to the state’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, in a state broadcast on April 9, announced that modalities were being worked out for employees to contribute to the Covid-19 Emergency Fund.

The union confirmed that the Head of Civil Service, Mrs. Bariyatu Mohammed, met with labour leaders on April 14 on the planned salary deductions.

The Chairman, Kaduna State Council of NLC, Ayuba Sulaiman, said the planned deduction of 25 per cent of workers’ salary did not go down well with the union leaders.

“The proposed 25 per cent deduction was the decision of the government, we are not involved,” the NLC chairman said.

He however explained that the head of service had invited the union leaders and solicited for workers’ support and contributions to the Covid-19 Emergency Fund.

He said: “We excused her and deliberated over the matter among ourselves and some of us suggested three per cent salary deduction while others suggested five per cent.

“At the end, we put it to vote and 13 of us voted for five per cent deduction while 10 others voted for three per cent.

“We informed her of the five per cent agreed deduction, which to us was reasonable, considering the emergency situation we all found ourselves.

“But the head of service rejected our offer and informed us that the State Executive Council had already concluded to deduct 25 per cent of workers salary.“

Suleiman added that the unions were waiting for a circular to that effect for them to decide on the next line of action.