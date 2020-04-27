Biafra: Is IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Dead? – There is a viral rumor currently trending on social media that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is dead.
The rumor was made popular by Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo who promised to reveal some fresh details about Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Olunloyo, who wrote on her Twitter account on Tuesday evening, said she would also unveil secrets about the possibility of Kanu being dead and already replaced by a body double as Nnamdi of Sudan.
She said this in her reaction to rumours on social media suggesting Nnamdi Kanu is dead.
Recall that for many years the IPOB leader has claimed that Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria is dead and has been replaced by another person he identified as Jubril of Sudan.
However, Olunloyo has sent social media into a frenzy after her post in which she vowed to unveil some secrets about Kanu amidst rumours that he is dead and replaced by a body double.
See her post:
Kanu is understood to be in exile after his home country in Afara-Ukwu, Abia State was invaded in 2017 by the Nigerian Army during the Operation Python Dance.
UPDATE:
Kemi Olunloyo: “Nnamdi Kanu Died In An Italian Hospital”
Medical Journalist Dr. Kemi Olunloyo recently posted on her twitter:
“#BREAKING UPDATE I was briefed by a top military defense dept source that Nnamdi Kanu did pass away in an Italian hospital as reported. I was also told that whoever is broadcasting is an impostor meant to keep IPOB together. The Italian Hospital source also confirmed it #RIPKanu”
She supported the above claim yet with another another tweet
“Kanu’s wife is in the UK and is reportedly angry at IPOB Spokesmen for “covering her husband’s death up” and not announcing. I asked my defense dept source if they will announce, they said in due course. Meanwhile a double is on air on his program. I have asked for a live video”
“She also said there is possibility of an impostor pretending to Nnamdi Kalu”.
“Nobody knows where the double is broadcasting from. IPOB continues to be a nuisance and reportedly working on who will head the terror group next or if Biafra will be achieved. #RIPNnamdiKanu”
“Nnamdi Kanu has died and gone. The person on a radio/video show yesterday didn’t have to hide their face. That person was physically in Nigeria doing his voice over. As a broadcaster, I can do voices of many public figures. #RIPNnamdiKanu”
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
this one name ‘kponzi’ skill abeg!!!
Haunty calm down…you truly have not understood the system…maybe time will unveil the current trend of thing like it is doing now. Just relax,more is to be unveiled
*￼ SMILE2WEALTH INVESTMENT PLATFORM
*This is an investment package, where you donate any certain amount and earn double of it. We merge participants to donate to each other in order to achieve their financial aims*…
*WHY SOME PEOPLE STAY BROKE!*
1. *Full of Doubt*
2. *Fear of other failed businesses*
3. *Comfortable with being broke*
4. *Keep looking for proof / results*
5. *Always scared to take risk and always thinking negatively*
6. *Always waiting for someone else to succeed first before joining… *when they can be the successes themselves*
*Be positive dear!*
*The journey of a thousand mile begins with a *Step*.
*TAKE THAT BOLD STEP, START GET STARTED*
*JoinTodayAndSmileTomorrow*
*HOW IT WORKS*
￼ ￼ ￼
CONTACT:- 07026536478
*Donate 10k and earn 20k*
*Donate 15k and earn 30k*
*Donate 20k and earn 40k*
*Donate 25k and earn 50k*
*Donate 30k and earn 60k*
*Donate 40k and earn 80k*
*Donate 50k and earn 100k*
*Donate 100k and earn 200k*
*Donate 200k and earn 400k*
*Donate 150k and earn 300k*
*Donate 400k and earn 800k*
*Donate 300k and earn 600k*
*Donate 500k and earn 1Million*
*All payments are gotten within every 45MINUTES to an hour from the time of confirmation of the payment. .* *You can gain for life if you multi invest and/or keep reinvesting. You will find out that no day will pass without you earning*.
*NO PONZI*
*NO REFERRAL*
*NO SCAM*
*Contact :MR OLA EMMANUEL on * 2347026536478*.