Niger State Commissioner organize lavish birthday for wife amidst lockdown

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Niger State Commissioner organize birthday party for wife amidst lockdown – Residents of Niger State have expressed outrage over the lavish spending of Commissioner for Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji, in the face of the economic hardship faced over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner had taken to the social media to show how he marked his wife’s birthday, throwing her a lavish party and presenting her with a new iPhone 11 pro as a surprise gift.

However, residents were outraged by the post, accusing him of siphoning government resources to spend lavishly while others are suffering.

They took to the social media to accuse him of being responsible for deduction of 20 percent from salaries of local government staff, which has put a lot of families in undue hardship.

A Facebook User, John Ekpe wrote: “This Commissioner is heartless. This shows he is making of our plight. ”

Another Facebook user, Aliyu Enagi commented: “25 workers salary @ 30,000 each. Allah ya karba. Imagine how many salaries this IPhone will pay?”

Another Facebook user, Muhammad Teekay also wrote with an emoji of outrage, ” 20% of my mum’s salary’.

Danjikada Agaie wrote, “See where Local Government 20% Enter ooo. May the Almighty help us…”

Others made comments like: “see una 20 percent, they don use am buy iPhone”.

A search on the price of the iPhone 11 pro shows it sells for N400,000.

Apple pegged the smartphone at $999, $1149 and $1349 for the 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB models respectively.

Commenting on the amount of the phone, other Facebook users said even if he is free to give his wife a phone for her birthday, he should not have flaunted it on the social media when his ministry is responsible for deduction of workers’ salary.