NOUN management speaks on alleged shut down of portal – The management of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has reacted to rumours making the round that its portal has been shut down thereby putting on hold efforts by students to process their admission.

NOUN said it is aware of the murmurings which are ongoing especially on the social media.

According to a statement by the institution’s director of media and publicity, Ibrahim Scheme, “the university wishes to state categorically that the assertion is a mere rumour created by some idle minds.”

“The portal of the university remains open. However, management wishes to indicate that students and candidates seeking admission would definitely encounter a hitch in the second leg of the registration process these days which has nothing to do with the university portal.”

The statement noted further that, “There are two steps in completing registration at NOUN. The first is the one on the university portal and the second is the one at the study centre of one’s choice. “While the first can be successfully done from any location, candidates seeking for admission are required to go to their chosen study centre to complete the registration.”

“Understandably, it has become impossible to finish one’s registration in the second and final leg due to the ongoing lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.”

The statement concludes that if however any student is not able to complete one’s registration in this semester, the opportunity exists next semester as a demonstration of the university’s flexible nature unlike the conventional ones.

It said, “Management calls on all NOUN students to strictly adhere to the stay at home order and other safety protocols in order to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and survive to continue with their educational pursuits in the near future.”