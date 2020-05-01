Delta state teachers groan non-payment of salaries amid lock-down

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Delta state teachers groan non-payment of salaries amid lockdown – Some of the newly employed teachers in Delta State Post primary education board (PPEB) has cried out over non-payment of salaries since they received employment letters and assumed duties seven months ago.

Financial Watch gathered that some of the unpaid teachers are part of the newly employed 1,000 teachers into the State Post Primary Education Board (PPEB) to bridge the gap in the number of teachers in public schools in Delta state.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity because he is part of the newly employed teachers said the state government has paid only a few among the newly employed teachers while leaving majority to groan while on lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Patrick Ukah, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education in Delta State said the recruitment process that brought in the new teachers was transparent and devoid of lobbying.

Ukah was quoted to have said this during his visit to the venue for the screening of successful candidates for employment as teachers into the PPEB.

Ukah said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was determined to ensure that the education sector attained a level where students from public schools in the state would compete favourably with their peers around the world.

The commissioner said that anyone that was employed got the job on merit, pointing out that only the best candidates that emerged from the exercise were employed.

He admonished the newly employed teachers to be diligent in their duties and bring the knowledge they had in their various fields of study to bear on their performance.