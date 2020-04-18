Careers
NIMC Recruitment 2020/2021 Application Form Status
NIMC Recruitment 2020/2021 Application Form Status – National Identity Management Commission Recruitment 2020/2021 updates as on 13th April, 2020: This is a dedicated page provide vital information on Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission Recruitment 2020/2021 – Apply here!
This is a special page that will guide you through the latest information to apply for all upcoming National Identity Management Commission job offers.
Is National Identity Management Commission Recruiting for 2020?
The federal government has dismissed the message being circulated in the public about the NIMC recruitment exercise.
Current Status: Updates up to 15th February, 2020: Agency has not started new recruitment 2020/2021 project.
In this article, you will learn about National Identity Management Commission details like recruitment eligibility, general requirements, application process, documentation etc. It is very important that the interested candidates send the application successfully online, important information is given below to help you.
We have prepared this page to protect you from fake news. Here you will be given only verified and authenticated news.
Official Portal: www.nimc.gov.ng
General Requirements
For those interested in recruitment, you must ensure to possess the following;
- Possession of B.Sc, HND, NCE, OND in any discipline from a recognized institution
- West African School Certificate (WASC) or Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSC) with Credits in not less than three (3) subjects including English and at least passes in tw (2) other subjects; or
- National Examination Council (NECOyGeneral Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level with passes in four (4) subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including English Language.)
- National Diploma (ND) obtained from a recognized institution. National Certificate of Education (NCE) from a recognized institution; or
- General Certificate of Education (Advanced Level) in two (2) subjects obtained at one sitting or three (3) subjects obtained at two sittings.
How to Apply
According to the updates we have, the National Identity Management Commission recruitment exercise for 2020 has not started yet. We have received information from reliable sources that the application form will be out soon for applicants seeking to apply for and recruitment in this agency
- Visit the official recruitment portal 2020/2021 www.nimc.gov.ng
- Check the current Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission Job vacancies
- Click on available position
- Fill your credentials in form and register with portal
- A functional Phone Number and Email Address is required
- Activate your account
- Fill NIMC application form
- Carefully review your information before final submission.
- Make sure to scan and upload your CVs/Credentials
