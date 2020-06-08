LATEST NEWS
Edo guber primary: APC displays credentials of aspirants – The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday displayed certificates of all the six governorship aspirants seeking the party’s ticket ahead of the September 19 Edo State governorship election.
The credentials of Governor Godwin Obaseki and five other aspirants, who have bought, completed and submitted the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms on display include Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Hon. Dr. Pius Odubu, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Hon. Osaro Obazee and Hon. Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.
These credentials were on display at both the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja and the Edo State chapter office in Benin.
