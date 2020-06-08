UTME 2020: JAMB directs candidates to print result notification slips – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have directed candidates who wrote the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to print their result notification slips.

JAMB gave the directive in its weekly bulletin by its Head of Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday.

According to the education bodty, the results, which had earlier been made available through texts to candidates on request, can be printed free from the board’s website: www.jamb.gov.ng.

“All a candidate needs to do after visiting the site is to click on QUICK LINKS, then on “E-Facility” where the candidate would be required to provide his/her registration details and the result notification slip would be displayed for printing.

“The printing of the result notification slip is free as it is different from the original result slip that comes with the candidate’s picture.

“Candidates can print their result notification slip anywhere in the country even from the comfort of their homes once there is internet access.

“The board has, until now, restricted the printing of result notification slips and had made it available to candidates only through SMS to avoid anxiety on the part candidates as well as prevent clustering at cybercafes with the attendant risk of COVID-19 contagion all in a bid to print result notifications.

“This new development, however, is predicated on the gradual easing of the lockdown and resumption of economic activities in most parts of the country.

“The board wishes to advise candidates to be wary of fraudulent elements masquerading as JAMB agents stating that it has not mandated any person or group to do the printing on behalf of the Board.

“Candidates are to note also that delegating this responsibility to third parties could result in wilful manipulation of their results.

“Recall that last year some candidates who abused this privilege by attempting to manipulate their scores were caught and are currently saving various jail terms. Candidates are advised to note that any attempt to forge the slip would attract stiff sanctions.

“The decentralisation of printing of result notification slips was done mainly to comply with the directives of the NCDC and other relevant agencies on social distancing. It is against this background that the Board is urging candidates to note that it is incumbent on them to adhere to other precautionary health measures such as wearing of face masks, washing of hands, among others, in order to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

JAMB also announced the 2020 policy meeting of all tertiary institutions will be held on June 16, 2020.

Stakeholders are expected to use the policy meeting to fix the cut-off marks for 2020 admissions.

The board said the meeting will be chaired by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu with Heads of Tertiary Institutions in attendance.