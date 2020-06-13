INTERPOL speaks On Hushpuppi Arrest – The International Police (INTERPOL) has revealed that it will extradite arrested Instagram celebrity, Raymond Igbalodely a.k.a. Hushpuppi, to Nigeria to face trial.

Hushpuppi was arrested on account of money laundering after some cases of fraud were linked to him.

He was said to have been a part of a Nigerian scam ring who stole $35million COVID-19 Stimulus cash through fraudulent unemployment benefits.

Reports have it that they were implicated by the Secret Service, and are presently on their way to America.

Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai for allegedly hacking into the United States (US) unemployed database and defrauding the US of over $100 million meant for native Americans in the battle against the coronavirus.

Speaking to The Nation, The Commissioner of Police (CP) INTERPOL, Garba Umar, while confirming Hushpuppi’s arrest, revealed that the Instagram celebrity will be extradited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Nigeria to face alleged multiple fraud charges.

“Yes, It is true that Hushpuppi was arrested by the INTERPOL. We are currently working on bringing him to Nigeria to face charges of fraud,” he said.

“Some of the offences were committed here in Nigeria and he has to answer for them.”