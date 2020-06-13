Connect with us

Ondo State Government Amotekun Recruitment 2020 – How to apply

Ondo State Government Amotekun Recruitment 2020 – How to apply: Ondo State Security Network Agency Amotekun Corps – Amotekun Corps is a security outfit based in all the six southwest states and aimed at curbing insecurity in the region – Apply here!

Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates for:

Title: Amotekun Corps Recruitment

Location: Ondo

Requirements

  • Interested Indigenes.
  • Be Between ages 18 and 70 years
  • Minimum qualification of Primary School certificate.

Application Closing Date
19th June, 2020.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should download the Application Forms below, fill and submit completed forms at:
Quarter 20, Government Quarters,
Alagbaka, Akure,
Ondo State.
Email: [email protected]

Click Here to Download Application Forms

Note: This recruitment FORM attracts no charges.

