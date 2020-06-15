Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Rumored Price of PlayStation 5 (PS5) in Nigeria (2020) – When you talk about gaming consoles, it is almost impossible to leave Sony out of the conversation. The company has not only established itself among the most rated gaming console companies in the world, but their gaming products have also cemented their place among the to-haves in the modern gaming world.

The PlayStation, the most popular gaming console produced by Sony, is the most sought after in the world today. Just when the world is still savoring the dynamism, creativity, and efficacy of the PlayStation 4, Sony announced the introduction of another breath-taking console – Introducing the PlayStation 5.

PlayStation 5 (PS5) Price in Nigeria

Estimating the exact price PlayStation 5 will go for will be quite challenging as it is yet to the released into the market. According to reports from the company’s camp, the gaming console should be released into the global market in subsequent months. You can expect a delay in its availability in the Nigerian market though.

Based on recent trends, reviews and reports though, you can expect price of the PlayStation 5 to be significantly higher than the available PlayStation 4 which sells between N120, 000 and N140, 000. Rough estimates indicate that the PlayStation 5 will be available for anything between N170, 000 – N190, 000 depending on the type you are going for. You should also expect factors like place of purchase, period of purchase and more importantly, currency exchange rate at the period of purchase to affect how much it goes for.

PlayStation 5 Review

Although it has not been released, PlayStation 5 is currently the most talked about gaming console in the universe. We might need to wait till later parts of 2020 to fully enjoy the gaming experience, but the world are already licking their lips with lots of teasing facts about the gaming console.

It should be noted that the PS5 details have not been officially released but according to reports from Sony, we can highlight some features of the console. Here are some basic things you might want to note about the PlayStation 5.

Design

There are no official pictures of how the PlayStation 5 will look yet, but based on recent reports and if several leaks are true, then you can expect the gaming console to don a totally different look to pre-existing PlayStations.

According to the leaked images, the PS5 features 5 USB ports to the right, which includes one USB 2.0 and five probable USB 3.0 ports – the final port being covered by a cable. It also features a USB type B port. There is also a small circle just above, this could well be a camera built into the console.

Fascinatingly, there seem to be rubber feet on the top side of the console, which suggests that devs are being inspired to either flip the console for stress testing and suitability, or to load them when working on highly demanding games.

PlayStation 5 Backwards Compatibility

One of the main questions fans have been asking ad regards the introduction of PlayStation 5 is to confirm whether they’d be able to play their PS4 games on the console. The good news is, although unofficial, there is a confirmation that the upcoming console will be compatible with present PS4 titles. It is still not sure whether it will encompass the entire library and all existing PSVR experiences though.

This has left fans curious to see whether the PlayStation 5 will apply assistance to existing games in a comparable way to PS4 Pro. Imagine playing some top-notching and demanding games, like the popular Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn at a rock-solid 60fps. This will take the gaming experience to a whole new level.

PlayStation 5 Controller

Here is another exciting part we all look forward to. We’ve already been told that the PS5 controller will include haptic feedback to replace the DualShock 4’s rumble technology.

While the rumble technology seen in the PS4 controller vibrates intensely during particular in-game events, it wasn’t particularly fine-tuned to the player’s experience. Haptic feedback simulates touch, meaning the controller will output vibrations or movements to replicate a real-life touch experience. This aims to improve the controller’s feedback and therefore player’s immersion.

The PS5 controller will also feature adaptive triggers which Sony says have “been incorporated into the trigger buttons (L2/R2)”. These adaptive triggers will allow developers to program the resistance of the triggers to simulate actions more accurately.

In an interview with Business Insider Japan (translated by Gematsu), SIE CEO Jim Ryan said:

“3D audio and the haptic feedback support of the controller are also things that, when you try them, you will be surprised at how big a change they are. Even just playing the racing game Gran Turismo Sport with a PlayStation 5 controller is a completely different experience. While it runs well with the previous controller, there is no going back after you experience the detailed road surface via haptic control and play using the adaptive triggers.”

It will also include a built-in microphone, and Sony says you’ll be able to use this to talk with your friends online without the use of a gamepad. Of course, for folks who still want one, Sony says it will still support them.

PlayStation 5 VR

According to news emanating from Sony’s camp, existing PlayStation VR headsets will definitely work with PlayStation 5 at launch, which means there are currently no plans for a new recapitulation of the hardware to be released together with Sony’s console. This curbs some worries while also nurturing a bunch of stimulating questions. For instance – will virtual reality experiences establish precisely for PS5 also work on these headphones?

Wrap-up

All in all, the PlayStation 5 promises to be exciting and scintillating. You can gear up for a new dimension of gaming experience with a lot more fascinating features. Yes, the console is quite expensive, maybe even more expensive than imagined, but be very sure to get value for the money you will be spending on the console.