Court Orders PDP to Field Obaseki in Edo Primaries, another says nay – A High Court of Justice in the Ekpoma judicial division today restrained the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from excluding Governor Godwin Obaseki and the other cleared aspirants from participating in the Edo State governorship primary.

The court ordered that the PDP and the electoral umpire should not exempt any of the aspirants who have been cleared by the party from participating in the gubernatorial primary slated for the 25th June 2020.

With this decision Governor, Godwin Obaseki has been given the legal green light to participate in the gubernatorial primary.

Meanwhile a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has stopped Edo chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from proceeding with its governorship primary slated for Thursday, June 25.

One of PDP governorship aspirants, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, filed the suit on Monday after vowing not to step down for Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Hon. Justice E.A Obile, who granted the order, allowed the defendant to serve the parties through substituted means in two national dailies and adjourned till June 24 for hearing of the summon.