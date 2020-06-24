Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Toyota Venza current Prices in Nigeria (2020) – If you’re looking for a not-so-big SUV that looks both premium and beautiful, then the Toyota Venza is one of the options you’re likely to fall in love with. And thankfully, this model is becoming more and more popular in Nigeria, which means its spare parts, like those of most other Toyota cars, are readily available in the country. And since most Nigerian mechanics have a good grasp of Toyota vehicles, you won’t have issues fixing or replacing any part of your Venza if you eventually go for one.

This post answers the big question, “How much is Toyota Venza in Nigeria?”

Toyota Venza: Prices in Nigeria

If you’re looking for a brand new Toyota Venza, then you might be disappointed to learn that Toyota has stopped the production of the model in 2017. In fact, production of the US version has stopped since 2015. Reasons for the discontinuation, according to Toyota include dropping demand and sales, and changing customer preferences.

But because Nigeria is a huge market for used cars, you can rest assured that the Toyota Venza will continue to remain popular and relevant in Nigeria for the next 10 to 15 years, at least. With that in mind, let’s now look at the current prices of used Toyota Venza in Nigeria.

Prices of foreign-used (“tokunbo”) Toyota Venza in Nigeria

2009 Toyota Venza N6,000,000 – N7,200,000

2010 Toyota Venza N6,200,000 – N7,800,000

2011 Toyota Venza N6,500,000 – N8,200,000

2012 Toyota Venza N7,300,000 – N8,500,000

2013 Toyota Venza N7,500,000 – N10,000,000

2015 Toyota Venza N12,000,000 – N14,000,000

Note that the prices are presented in ranges because the cost of used cars vary based on trim, mileage, presence or absence of faults, and so on. So, for example, it’s quite possible to find a 2012 Toyota Venza at N7,600,000 and a 2011 model at N8,000,000. Year of production notwithstanding, the 2011 might be have a better mileage and trim than the 2012 model.

Prices of Nigerian (locally) used Toyota Venza in Nigeria

It’s common knowledge that Nigerian used cars are significantly cheaper than foreign used cars. That’s because most Nigerian-used cars were actually purchased as tokunbo, and not brand new. So, in reality, these cars have been used outside Nigeria for some time, and then used within Nigeria for some time. So, the drop in price is expectable.

The typical Nigerian used car costs 60 to 80 percent of the price of its tokunbo equivalent. And Toyota Venza is no exception. Here are the current prices of Nigerian used options.

2009 Toyota Venza N3,600,000 – N5,800,000

2010 Toyota Venza N3,800,000 – N6,300,000

2011 Toyota Venza N4,000,000 – N6,600,000

2012 Toyota Venza N4,400,000 – N6,800,000

2013 Toyota Venza N4,500,000 – N8,000,000

2015 Toyota Venza N7,200,000 – N11,500,000

Toyota Venza: Some things you need to know

The Toyota Venza is a mid-size crossover SUV that can accomodate 5 passengers and is available in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive versions. Sporting a wagon design, it is Toyota’s version of Honda’s Crosstour, and it’s closely related to the Toyota Camry in many aspects of its design.

The recent models of the Toyota Venza were made available in LE, XLE, and Limited trim options. The basic (LE) options featured alloy wheels, reverse camera, touchscreenn infotainment interface, USB port, Bluetooth satellite radio, and power driver seat. The XLE trim stepped up to include keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, heated front seats, and Toyota’s Entune smartphone integrated system. The Limited version, in addition to the features of the LE and XLE trims, included a panoramic sunroof, navigation system, upgraded sound system, and xenon headlamps.

Although the Toyota Venza doesn’t give a sporty experience during driving, it does handle excellently on curvy roads. On the highway, the vehicle is overall comfortable to drive and fuel economy is impressive, especially with the 4-cylinder engine option.

Toyota Venza: Things you’ll like about the car

Beauty: If you’re looking to buy a vehicle that will make heads turn and command respect and prestige, then the Venza can give you that here in Nigeria.

Versatility and fuel economy: The vehicle is impressively versatile, and it has good fuel economy.

The Toyota Venza comes with plenty of storage nooks and crannies to keep and organize your stuff. There are lots of cupholders and holders for other stuffs.

The vehicle also features some advanced functions, such as anti-lock braking, vehicle stability control, brake assist, tire pressure monitoring system, smart stop technology, automatic locking retractors, seven standard airbags, hill-start control, and so on.

Toyota Venza: Things you won’t like about the car

Ground clearance isn’t impressive enough. If what you’re looking for is a vehicle that stands clearly off the ground, then you might want to consider other options.

The Toyota Venza is technically a wagon, not an SUV per se. So, it’s not as rugged as the likes of the Highlander, 4Runner, Prado, and others. We are not saying the Toyota Venza isn’t strong, but if what you need is a vehicle that can withstand a lot of rough driving and off-road terrains, you’d be better off with other Toyota SUVs.

The Toyota Venza doesn’t have a third-row seat. If you want that, you should consider the Highlander or others that come with that feature.

The spare parts are quite expensive here in Nigeria. So, you need to bear this in mind before going ahead to buy the Toyota Venza.