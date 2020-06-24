Toyota Venza current Prices in Nigeria (2020) – If you’re looking for a not-so-big SUV that looks both premium and beautiful, then the Toyota Venza is one of the options you’re likely to fall in love with. And thankfully, this model is becoming more and more popular in Nigeria, which means its spare parts, like those of most other Toyota cars, are readily available in the country. And since most Nigerian mechanics have a good grasp of Toyota vehicles, you won’t have issues fixing or replacing any part of your Venza if you eventually go for one.
This post answers the big question, “How much is Toyota Venza in Nigeria?”
Toyota Venza: Prices in Nigeria
If you’re looking for a brand new Toyota Venza, then you might be disappointed to learn that Toyota has stopped the production of the model in 2017. In fact, production of the US version has stopped since 2015. Reasons for the discontinuation, according to Toyota include dropping demand and sales, and changing customer preferences.
But because Nigeria is a huge market for used cars, you can rest assured that the Toyota Venza will continue to remain popular and relevant in Nigeria for the next 10 to 15 years, at least. With that in mind, let’s now look at the current prices of used Toyota Venza in Nigeria.
Prices of foreign-used (“tokunbo”) Toyota Venza in Nigeria
- 2009 Toyota Venza N6,000,000 – N7,200,000
- 2010 Toyota Venza N6,200,000 – N7,800,000
- 2011 Toyota Venza N6,500,000 – N8,200,000
- 2012 Toyota Venza N7,300,000 – N8,500,000
- 2013 Toyota Venza N7,500,000 – N10,000,000
- 2015 Toyota Venza N12,000,000 – N14,000,000
Note that the prices are presented in ranges because the cost of used cars vary based on trim, mileage, presence or absence of faults, and so on. So, for example, it’s quite possible to find a 2012 Toyota Venza at N7,600,000 and a 2011 model at N8,000,000. Year of production notwithstanding, the 2011 might be have a better mileage and trim than the 2012 model.
Prices of Nigerian (locally) used Toyota Venza in Nigeria
It’s common knowledge that Nigerian used cars are significantly cheaper than foreign used cars. That’s because most Nigerian-used cars were actually purchased as tokunbo, and not brand new. So, in reality, these cars have been used outside Nigeria for some time, and then used within Nigeria for some time. So, the drop in price is expectable.
The typical Nigerian used car costs 60 to 80 percent of the price of its tokunbo equivalent. And Toyota Venza is no exception. Here are the current prices of Nigerian used options.
- 2009 Toyota Venza N3,600,000 – N5,800,000
- 2010 Toyota Venza N3,800,000 – N6,300,000
- 2011 Toyota Venza N4,000,000 – N6,600,000
- 2012 Toyota Venza N4,400,000 – N6,800,000
- 2013 Toyota Venza N4,500,000 – N8,000,000
- 2015 Toyota Venza N7,200,000 – N11,500,000
Toyota Venza: Some things you need to know
The Toyota Venza is a mid-size crossover SUV that can accomodate 5 passengers and is available in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive versions. Sporting a wagon design, it is Toyota’s version of Honda’s Crosstour, and it’s closely related to the Toyota Camry in many aspects of its design.
The recent models of the Toyota Venza were made available in LE, XLE, and Limited trim options. The basic (LE) options featured alloy wheels, reverse camera, touchscreenn infotainment interface, USB port, Bluetooth satellite radio, and power driver seat. The XLE trim stepped up to include keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, heated front seats, and Toyota’s Entune smartphone integrated system. The Limited version, in addition to the features of the LE and XLE trims, included a panoramic sunroof, navigation system, upgraded sound system, and xenon headlamps.
Although the Toyota Venza doesn’t give a sporty experience during driving, it does handle excellently on curvy roads. On the highway, the vehicle is overall comfortable to drive and fuel economy is impressive, especially with the 4-cylinder engine option.
Toyota Venza: Things you’ll like about the car
Beauty: If you’re looking to buy a vehicle that will make heads turn and command respect and prestige, then the Venza can give you that here in Nigeria.
Versatility and fuel economy: The vehicle is impressively versatile, and it has good fuel economy.
The Toyota Venza comes with plenty of storage nooks and crannies to keep and organize your stuff. There are lots of cupholders and holders for other stuffs.
The vehicle also features some advanced functions, such as anti-lock braking, vehicle stability control, brake assist, tire pressure monitoring system, smart stop technology, automatic locking retractors, seven standard airbags, hill-start control, and so on.
Toyota Venza: Things you won’t like about the car
Ground clearance isn’t impressive enough. If what you’re looking for is a vehicle that stands clearly off the ground, then you might want to consider other options.
The Toyota Venza is technically a wagon, not an SUV per se. So, it’s not as rugged as the likes of the Highlander, 4Runner, Prado, and others. We are not saying the Toyota Venza isn’t strong, but if what you need is a vehicle that can withstand a lot of rough driving and off-road terrains, you’d be better off with other Toyota SUVs.
The Toyota Venza doesn’t have a third-row seat. If you want that, you should consider the Highlander or others that come with that feature.
The spare parts are quite expensive here in Nigeria. So, you need to bear this in mind before going ahead to buy the Toyota Venza.
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Madam Elizabeth Tina
09036369810
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
CLEAN UK FIRST GRADE CLOTHES, SHOES AND BAGS. Call (07043069364) :::::- Bales of children clothed – N30,500 ,
[*] Bale of Uk used ladies bra – N21,000
[*] Bale Men shirt – N35,000
[*] Bale ladies mixed tops – N35,000
[*] Bale of original shorts – N35,000
[*] Bale of light Sports wear – N40,000
[*] Bale Mens polo/t shirt mix – N40,000
[*] Bale of Ladies mix dresses – N40,000
[*] Bale of Mens shoes – (186 pairs) – N145,300
[*] Children shoes (206 pairs) – N110,000
[*] NOTICE :
Call (07043069364)
[ ] bale of mixed underwear pants
[*] Bale Mixed socks/stockings
[*] bale of leggings
[*] bale of singlets/camisoile are also available.
[*] All items are Tokunbo A grade goods.
[ ] Prices reflected are fixed price.
[*] Items not priced are subject to negotiation
[*] There’s also a 10%discount for customers getting up to 3bales.
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…?
RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
RICH CONNECT PACKAGES..
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
07046246360
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. GOODLUCK TIMOTHY
07046246360
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION
(07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
FOR SALES,
APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
(07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!
THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
KEG OF OIL=N7,500
CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000
Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
Toyota Hilux=N1M
Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
Toyota Avalon=N550,000
Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
Toyota picnic=N450,000.
Toyota Highlander=N1M.
Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
Toyota Prado=N2M
Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000
Acura MDX =N900,000.
Acura ZDX=N970,000
Acura TL=N850,000.
Honda Pilot=N800,000.
Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
Honda Accord=N550,000.
Honda CRV=N600,000.
Honda Civic=N500,000.
Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
Infinity Fx45=N1.2m.
Infinity Qx4=600,000.
Nissan Murano=N700,000.
Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
Nissan Altima=N500,000.
Nissan Maxima=N450,000.
Nissan Xterra=N600,000.
Nissan Quest=450,000.
Nissan Amanda=N550,000
Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
Lexus Gx460=N1m.
Lesus Rx300= N650,000
Lexus Rx320=N680,000
Lexus Lx650=N500,000..
LexusRx350=N1.2M
LexusGx470=N850,000.
Ford Escape=N700,000.
Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m.
Land Rover Freelander=N1.3
TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.!!!
, All
VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
ALLOWED
WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW.
LAVITA RICCA INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT*
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
*NO MORE EXCUSES*
1. I don’t have money
2. I can’t talk to people
3. I don’t do stuff like this
4. I’m too Busy
Your excuses may be legit but they won’t improve your Life.
• *Lavita Ricca Investment is Fully Registered with with FGN. with RC NO 1582489( For those Who Think Lavita Ricca is Not Registered)* *Contact Administrator Management Mrs. ELIZABETH TINA On *(09036369810)
*Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45 minutes you will get back your money double*
?phone=+2349036369810
*Lavita Ricca PACKAGE’S*
*N20,000====N40,000*
*N40,000====N80,000*
*N50,000====N100,000*
*N100,000====N200,000*
*N200,000 ====N400,000*
*N400,000====N800,000*
*======== = = ========*
*I know you are skeptical about this because of the negative experience a lot of issues as regards scamming in the MMM. I assure you 101% that you won’t lose your money this is because I know the risk of this profit oriented business and I know how to avoid them using my trading skills and signals to make only wins and no losses.*
*Are u a worker?*
￼ *Are u a student looking for your school fees? Are u a woman looking for money to pay your children school fees?*
￼ *Are u jobless and u need where u can make source of income?*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is here for you! With a little amount u can earn and make more more source of income without any problems*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45mins you will get back your money double*
*Thank you for your time you can click on the link below to get started, please only serious minded people are expected to message the administrator.🙏.
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…?
RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
RICH CONNECT PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
07046246360
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. GOODLUCK TIMOTHY
07046246360
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION
(07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
FOR SALES,
APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
(07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!
THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
KEG OF OIL=N7,500
CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000
Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
Toyota Hilux=N1M
Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
Toyota Avalon=N550,000
Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
Toyota picnic=N450,000.
Toyota Highlander=N1M.
Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
Toyota Prado=N2M
Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000
Acura MDX =N900,000.
Acura ZDX=N970,000
Acura TL=N850,000.
Honda Pilot=N800,000.
Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
Honda Accord=N550,000.
Honda CRV=N600,000.
Honda Civic=N500,000.
Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
Infinity Fx45=N1.2m.
Infinity Qx4=600,000.
Nissan Murano=N700,000.
Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
Nissan Altima=N500,000.
Nissan Maxima=N450,000.
Nissan Xterra=N600,000.
Nissan Quest=450,000.
Nissan Amanda=N550,000
Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
Lexus Gx460=N1m.
Lexus Rx320=N680,000
Lexus Lx650=N500,000.
LexusRx350=N1.2M
LexusGx470=N850,000.
Ford Escape=N700,000.
Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m.
Land Rover Freelander=N1.3
TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.!!!
, All
VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
ALLOWED
WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW.
LAVITA RICCA INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT*
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
*NO MORE EXCUSES*
1. I don’t have money
2. I can’t talk to people
3. I don’t do stuff like this
4. I’m too Busy
Your excuses may be legit but they won’t improve your Life.
• *Lavita Ricca Investment is Fully Registered with with FGN. with RC NO 1582489( For those Who Think Lavita Ricca is Not Registered)* *Contact Administrator Management Mrs. ELIZABETH TINA On *(09036369810)
*Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45 minutes you will get back your money double*
?phone=+2349036369810
*Lavita Ricca PACKAGE’S*
*N20,000====N40,000*
*N40,000====N80,000*
*N50,000====N100,000*
*N100,000====N200,000*
*N200,000 ====N400,000*
*N400,000====N800,000*🙏🙏🙏
*======== = = ========*
*I know you are skeptical about this because of the negative experience a lot of issues as regards scamming in the MMM. I assure you 101% that you won’t lose your money this is because I know the risk of this profit oriented business and I know how to avoid them using my trading skills and signals to make only wins and no losses.*
*Are u a worker?*
￼ *Are u a student looking for your school fees? Are u a woman looking for money to pay your children school fees?*
￼ *Are u jobless and u need where u can make source of income?*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is here for you! With a little amount u can earn and make more more source of income without any problems*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45mins you will get back your money double*
*Thank you for your time you can click on the link below to get started, please only serious minded people are expected to message the administrator.🙏
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION
(07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
FOR SALES,
APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
(07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!
THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
KEG OF OIL=N7,500
CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000
Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
Toyota Hilux=N1M
Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
Toyota Avalon=N550,000
Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
Toyota picnic=N450,000.
Toyota Highlander=N1M.
Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
Toyota Prado=N2M
Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000
Acura MDX =N900,000.
Acura ZDX=N970,000
Acura TL=N850,000.
Honda Pilot=N800,000.
Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
Honda Accord=N550,000.
Honda CRV=N600,000.
Honda Civic=N500,000.
Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
Infinity Fx45=N1.2m.
Infinity Qx4=600,000.
Nissan Murano=N700,000.
Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
Nissan Altima=N500,000.
Nissan Maxima=N450,000.
Nissan Xterra=N600,000.
Nissan Quest=450,000.
Nissan Amanda=N550,000
Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
Lexus Gx460=N1m.
Lesus Rx300= N650,000
Lexus Rx320=N680,000
Lexus Lx650=N500,000.
LexusRx350=N1.2M
LexusGx470=N850,000.
Ford Escape=N700,000.
Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m.
Land Rover Freelander=N1.3
TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.!
, All
VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
ALLOWED
WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW.
Tnx:credit
Acct:304XXXX489
Amt:NGN 100,000.00
Desc:TRANSFER FROM LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT TO / JENNY FELLY
DT:28-05-2020 03:16am
Bal:NGN 150,000.79
REF:4501396355
Bless God o
i was credited this morning by Lavita Ricca investment ,i invested 50k and i was paid 100k ,please everyone join this celebrate this platform it is real and 100% legit ,help me to give Almighty God the glory and honour for this wonderful financial help platform,,Indeed am a good beneficiary of this platform ,. Please be part of it because this is real and working well,Also thank to my friend Mrs Rabacca introduce me to this platform I’m greatfull,and thanks to Lavita Ricca investment .This is not something you will say let you think about it, This is a life time opportunity why not flip and get paid back now,no scam 100% legitimate and trusted also guaranteed. Pls if you are interested to earn more extra cash in just 45; Minutes. please inbox the Admin ON:- 09036369810🆗
I was credited with this LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT PLATFORM that they are really paying, I invested with them the sum of 50,000 naira and I was credited with the sum of 100,000 naira with a space of 45 minutes… I never believed this platform before thinking that everything was false, but I was convinced when I tried the investment of *LAVITA RICCA* is real, genuine, reliable and pay for those who are interested should send me a private message Now Or call the addim 09036369810…
WELCOME YOU TO NAIJA GET HELP GRANT INVESTMENT….
ARE YOU A CIVIL SERVANT, STUDENTS, BUSINESS MEN/WOMEN JOIN TODAY AND DOUBLE YOUR INCOME FOR THE FUTURE, NAIJA GET HELP IS VERY REAL AND PAYING.*
AVAILABLE PACKAGES ARE:
*PAY 10K TO GET 20K*
*PAY 15K TO GET 30K*
*PAY 20K TO GET 40K*
*PAY 30K TO GET 60K*
*PAY 40K TO GET 80K*
*PAY 50K TO GET 100K*
☝☝☝☝☝
*PAY 60K TO GET 120K*
*PAY 70K TO GET 140K*
*PAY 80K TO GET 160K*
*PAY 90K TO GET 180K*
*PAY 100K TO GET 200K*
☝☝☝☝☝
THIS IS WHERE YOU CAN SMILE AND EARN, MORE.
QUESTION : IS IT PAYING
ANSWER: *YES*
*ITS WORKING! PEOPLE ARE GETTING PAID EVERY DAY! DON’T MISS THIS GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY!
*TAKE THE RISK AND WIN BIG*
FOR REGISTRATION, PLEDGING AND MORE INFORMATION….
INTERESTED PERSON SHOULD CALL MR JAMES ON:- 07026536478 FOR MORE INFORMATION ON HOW TO JOIN.
*HOST OF HEAVEN BEARS ME WITNESS…..
*A TRAIL WILL CONVINCE YOU BETTER TO YOUR WAY OF WEALTH DIRECTLY*
?*
**THANK ME LATER**
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration….
CONTACT:- 09036369810.
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. 🙏 🙏.
LAVITA RICCA TRUST FUNDS!!!
Call + 2349036369810
I just joined this new platform that gives youn double of your donation in less than *45Mins* and I have been paid
*MERGING IS AUTOMATED*
These are the packages…
*Donate 20k and get 40k*
*Donate 50k and get 100k*
*Donate 100k and get 200k*
*Donate 150k and get 300k*
*Donate 200k and get 400k
*Donate 300k and get 600k
*Donate 400k and get 800k
AND ABOVE.
*All within 45MINS*
Question: is referrals needed??
Answer: *no*
Question : is it paying
Answer: *yes*
*Status* *paying*￼￼
Question: how long does it take to get paid ??
Answer: *less than 45MINS*
*Join now!!!*
*No referrals No downlines, No stress*
, donate and earn double*
Contact us on
09036369810.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. 🙏 🙏 …
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION!!!!
NIGERIA CUSTOM SERVICE IMPOUNDED VEHICLES 2020 AUCTIONING IS CURRENTLY ON GOING NOW .
IMPOUNDED VEHICLES & DIFFERENT TYPES OF GENERATORS, FOR SALE AT CHEAP AND AFFORDABLE AUCTION PRICE INTERESTED BUYER SHOULD KINDLY CONTACT OR WATSAPP ME ON (07043069364) BAGS OF RICE AND VEGETABLE OIL FOR SALE IN A CHEAP and AFFORDABLE PRICE, BUYER SHOULD CONTACT me ON (07043069364) AVAILABLE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICES ARE:
Toyota 4Runner #750,000
Toyota Avalon #900,000
Toyota Avensis #950,000
Toyota Camry tiny light #450,000
Toyota Camry muscle #850,000.
Toyota Camry Big daddy #650,000
Toyota Corolla #500,000.
Toyota FJ Cruiser #2.M
Toyota Hiace #1.5m
Toyota Highlander #950,000
Toyota Hilux #1.2m
Toyota Matrix #600,000
Toyota Prado #2m
Toyota Rav4 #650,000
Toyota Sequoia #950,000
Toyota picnic #570,000
Toyota Sienna #600,000
Toyota Tacoma #2.7m.
Toyota Tundra #2.5M.
Toyota Venza #3.1M
Toyota Yaris #900,000
Volkswagen Golf 2,3,4 #250,000 /#450,000
Volkswagen Passat #600,000.
Volkswagen Touareg #600,000
Acura MDX #1.3
Acura TL #1M
Acura ZDX #2M
Audi A4 #500,000
Audi A6 #650,000
BMW 3-Series #650,000
BMW 5-Series #980,000
Ford Escape #600,000
Ford Explorer #900,000
Honda Baby Boy #500,000
Honda Accord 03 EOD #860,000
Honda Civic #500,000
Honda Crosstour #1.1M
Honda CR-V #750,000
Hyundai Accent #950,000.
Infiniti FX35 #1M
Infiniti FX45 #1.2M
Land Rover Discovery #3M
Lexus ex 300 #800,000
Lexus Rx330,#900,000
Lexus Rx350,#1.4m
Lexus Rx400, #2m
RANG ROVER SPORT =#2.5M.
Land Rover LR3 #950,000.
MERCEDES BENZ DIFFERENT MODEL.
NOTICE: THE PRICE OF THOSE VEHICLES DEPEND ON THEIR YEAR MODEL.
ADDRESS =WE ARE LOCATED HERE AT OGUN STATE AT IDIROKO CUSTOM COMMAND BESIDES IKPOKIA LOCAL GOVERNMENT.THANKS FOR PATRONIZING WITH US.(NCS)
LAVITA RICCA TRUST FUNDS!!!
Call + 2349036369810
I just joined this new platform that gives youn double of your donation in less than *45Mins* and I have been paid
*MERGING IS AUTOMATED*
These are the packages…
*Donate 20k and get 40k*
*Donate 50k and get 100k*
*Donate 100k and get 200k*
*Donate 150k and get 300k*
*Donate 200k and get 400k
*Donate 300k and get 600k
*Donate 400k and get 800k
AND ABOVE.
*All within 45MINS*
Question: is referrals needed??
Answer: *no*
Question : is it paying
Answer: *yes*
*Status* *paying*￼￼
Question: how long does it take to get paid ??
Answer: *less than 45MINS*
*Join now!!!*
*No referrals No downlines, No stress*
, donate and earn double*
Contact us on
09036369810.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. 🙏 🙏 🙏
07044702038) Cars Ranging From
Golf N150K – 350K ,
BigDaddy~ N450K ,
Honda Accord ~ N300K ,
Honda Pilot- 650K ,
Toyota Matrix~ 450K ,
Lexus RX330~ 750K ,
Toyota Prado Jeep~ N750K ,
Hiace Bus~ 850K ,
Toyota Avalon~ 400K ,
Nissan Xterra- 550k ,
Toyota Corolla ~ N400K ,
Mazda~ 200K , End Of Discussion~ N500K ,
Discussion Continue~ 600K , Honda Evil Spirit~ N800K , Toyota Camry 2.2(Tiny Light)~ N300K , Honda Element~ 600k ,
Toyota Avensis- 500K , Toyota Rav4 ~ N500K , Toyota Sienna~ 450K , Highlander~ 800K ,SOME OF THE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICE ARE LISTED BELOW
CONTACT ENIOLA GRACE ON 07044702038
Toyota Camry Tiny light ₦350,000
Toyota Camry big Daddy ₦650,000
Toyota Sienna ₦750,000
Toyota Corolla ₦450,000
Toyota Yaris ₦560,000
Toyota Matrix ₦550,000
Toyota Highlander ₦780,000
Honda Baby Boy ₦400,000
Honda Accord EOD ₦450,000
Honda City ₦500,000
Honda Crosstour ₦700,000.
Honda CR-V ₦750,000.
Honda Odyssey ₦500,000
Honda Pilot ₦850,000
GOIF2 ₦200,000
GOLF3 ₦250,000
GOLF4 ₦300,000
Lexus RX300 ₦600,000
Lexus RX330 ₦650,000
Lexus RX350 ₦800,000
Acura MDX ₦400,000
Audi A4 ₦400,000
Audi A6 ₦500,000
BMW 3-Series ₦700,000
BMW 5-Series ₦850,000
BMW X5 ₦850,000
BMW X6 ₦1Million
Infiniti FX35 ₦680,000
Infiniti FX45 ₦800,000
Infiniti QX4 ₦890,000
Mazda 626 ₦500,000
Mazda MPV ₦660,000
Mercedes-Benz C-Class ₦400,000
Mercedes-Benz E-Class ₦400,000
Mercedes-Benz GLK ₦950,000
Mercedes-Benz ML320 ₦800,000
Mercedes-Benz ML350 ₦900,000
Nissan Altima ₦520,000
Nissan Armanda ₦580,000
Nissan Maxima ₦630,000
Land Rover Discovery ₦1.3M
Land Rover Freelander ₦1.2M
Range Rover Sport HSE 1.3₦M. e.t.c.
CONTACT US ON WhatsApp 07044702038 FOR PUCHASE
NOTICE:- WE SALE AND ALSO DO DELIVERING ALL OVER THE 36 STATES IN NIGERIA.
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION!!!!
NIGERIA CUSTOM SERVICE IMPOUNDED VEHICLES 2020 AUCTIONING IS CURRENTLY ON GOING NOW .
IMPOUNDED VEHICLES & DIFFERENT TYPES OF GENERATORS, FOR SALE AT CHEAP AND AFFORDABLE AUCTION PRICE INTERESTED BUYER SHOULD KINDLY CONTACT OR WATSAPP ME ON (07043069364) BAGS OF RICE AND VEGETABLE OIL FOR SALE IN A CHEAP and AFFORDABLE PRICE, BUYER SHOULD CONTACT me ON (07043069364) AVAILABLE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICES ARE:
Toyota 4Runner #750,000
Toyota Avalon #900,000
Toyota Avensis #950,000
Toyota Camry tiny light #450,000
Toyota Camry muscle #850,000.
Toyota Camry Big daddy #650,000
Toyota Corolla #500,000.
Toyota FJ Cruiser #2.M
Toyota Hiace #1.5m
Toyota Highlander #950,000
Toyota Hilux #1.2m
Toyota Matrix #600,000
Toyota Prado #2m
Toyota Rav4 #650,000
Toyota Sequoia #950,000
Toyota picnic #570,000
Toyota Sienna #600,000
Toyota Tacoma #2.7m.
Toyota Tundra #2.5M.
Toyota Venza #3.1M
Toyota Yaris #900,000
Volkswagen Golf 2,3,4 #250,000 /#450,000
Volkswagen Passat #600,000.
Volkswagen Touareg #600,000
Acura MDX #1.3
Acura TL #1M
Acura ZDX #2M
Audi A4 #500,000
Audi A6 #650,000
BMW 3-Series #650,000
BMW 5-Series #980,000
Ford Escape #600,000
Ford Explorer #900,000
Honda Baby Boy #500,000
Honda Accord 03 EOD #860,000
Honda Civic #500,000
Honda Crosstour #1.1M
Honda CR-V #750,000
Hyundai Accent #950,000.
Infiniti FX35 #1M
Infiniti FX45 #1.2M
Land Rover Discovery #3M
Lexus ex 300 #800,000
Lexus Rx330,#900,000
Lexus Rx350,#1.4m
Lexus Rx400, #2m
RANG ROVER SPORT =#2.5M.
Land Rover LR3 #950,000.
MERCEDES BENZ DIFFERENT MODEL.
NOTICE: THE PRICE OF THOSE VEHICLES DEPEND ON THEIR YEAR MODEL.
ADDRESS =WE ARE LOCATED HERE AT OGUN STATE AT IDIROKO CUSTOM COMMAND BESIDES IKPOKIA LOCAL GOVERNMENT.THANKS FOR PATRONIZING WITH US.(NCS)
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ? ?
How can I start with the form for trial
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ?…
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT…?
LAVITA TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
LAVITA PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem Thanks.
Great analysis. I have always wondered why the stop in production by Toyota, now I know. Again why the low demand too here in Nigeria, now I know it’s a high status car “for the chairman-charmo! “