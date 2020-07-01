Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

FirstBank CEO motivates staff to achieve excellence – The Managing Director/CEO First Bank of Nigeria Limited Adesola Adeduntan has advised the bank’s staff to strive for excellence and contribute their best in making the bank retain its leadership position in the industry.

Speaking at the First Bank Management Associates Programme (FMAP) virtual graduation ceremony held in Lagos, the bank chief said the bank would continue to invest and reinvent its people to create a very sound institution with a strong succession plan.

The bank chief said the participants’ intelligence quotient was not in doubt, but excelling in today’s workplace demands more than knowledge application.

He said soft skills are required, which will entail how such staff treats customers and fellow staff in the workplace.

“Your IQ is almost taken for granted. The most important things are your soft skills, social quotient, emotional quotient and physical quotient. They are al about treating others well, equitably. Ensure that when people speak about you, they will say you are equitable. You need to combine those four in a very delicate manner. The programme is about creating continuous pipeline of people, that will continue to move the institution forward,” he said.

Continuing, he said: “We need to continually revamp the institution. As an institution, we left a number of things for years. So, we need to work harder, smarter than our competitors”.

The bank chief said there have been gaps in structured and targeted succession plan, adding that the bank’s expectations from the participants are very high.

He added: “We are a bank, in the business of trust and confidentiality. We need to keep confidential information confidential. Go forth into our bank and bear good fruit”.

Global Head, Human Resources at First Bank Nigeria Limited & Subsidiaries, Rosie Ebe-Arthur, advised the staff to invest in themselves.

She said encouraged the staff to deliver the best customer services.

“The way you invest in yourself is very important. Deliver the best customer services. Also, integrity and credibility are very important. It is so easy to lose away. You have to stand for something, or fall for anything. Take pride in yourself, and your work. Be responsible for the work you do. Detect problems and solve them before they escalate,” she said.

Ebe-Arthur said that with 126 years experience, FirstBank has a great heritage and is boldly reinventing the future. “If you are doing something and you do not feel fear, that’s not good enough,” she said.

Also speaking, Ini Ebong, Chairman, First Academy Governing Council, said that the inaugural set started with 42 people but 28 stood the test of time and completed the programme.

Ebong said people were assets needed for the growth and development of any establishment. He noted that the graudands had been equipped with all facets of what they need in the bank to be good leaders.

“The programme is here to stay, we will continue to reinvest and reinvent our people to create the kind of leadership we want for the bank in future,” Ebong stated.

During the virtual program, some graudands were recognised at the event for outstanding performance and contributions during the programme. They are Mofoluwasho Nasiru (Notable change agent), Mr Bolaji Adepoju (Servant Leader), Mr Princejoe Nnaji (Outstanding think tank) and Ms Bridget Imokhai (Engagement Champion ).

Others are Mr Henry Abadua as most composed associate, Rapulu Chukwu Ajekwe as best team player and Mr Babajide Olusesi as the best in class, having scored the highest.

Imokhai, speaking on her experience during the programme, commended the management of FirstBank for FMAP initiative.

She said the programme pushed them from their comfort zones to achieve great things.

The FMAP was designed by the bank as a 24-month fast-track comprehensive developmental programme. The programme was specifically designed to build a generation of leaders who would be groomed to drive the bank’s vision.

It was introduced in furtherance of the bank’s strategic objective of infusing and developing leadership at requisite levels across its staff hierarchy.

FMAP, which kicked off in 2018, is aimed at identifying young, smart, highly competent and talented individuals with uncommon skills and competencies across various disciplines.