Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

FG constitutes committee for recruitment of 774, 000 youths – The Federal Government has appointed an All Progressives Congress chieftain, Alhaji Mutiu Are; the daughter of the APC national leader and Iyaloja-General of Lagos State, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo; and the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, into the 20-member committee that will undertake the recruitment of 20,000 youths in Lagos.

A former Chief Whip of the Lagos House of Assembly, Omotayo Oduntan-Oyelodun; and member of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s campaign team, Wale Adelana; are also on the committee.

Three monarchs were included in the committee alongside seven others – Prof. Tajudeen Gbadamosi; Mrs Modupe Ola, Ashiru Olakunle, Labrar Folami, Olufeko Adebowale, Serena Edward and Akanni Babatunde.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), named Are as the chairman and Elesin as the vice chairman.

Keyamo had on Monday inaugurated, by virtual means, the 20-member committees in the 36 states and the FCT that would select the 1,000 persons per local government area that would be engaged by the Federal Government for the special public works programme.

The programme seeks to employ about 774, 000 youths for three months and they will be engaged in unskilled jobs such as sweeping streets, clearing drainages, controlling traffic and road construction among others.