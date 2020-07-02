Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Digital Switchover To Create Over 2 Million Jobs – The Minister of Culture and Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has revealed that the Digital Switchover (DSO) will be of huge benefit to the economy of Nigeria.

Speaking with the pressmen, after the 6th virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting on Wednesday, Mohammed noted the project will give Nigeria a total revenue of about $1.1 billion.

Giving a breakdown of the proposed revenues, Mohammed said $1 billion would be realized from the sale of the spectrum that would be vacated when the analogue to digital migration is completed, while an additional $1 million would be generated from the collection of television licences and digital access fees.

Mohammed also disclosed that DSO will create over 2million jobs for Nigeria. He said the ministry has so far rolled out the DSO in five states (Enugu, Osun, Kwara, Kaduna and Plateau) as well as the Federal Capital Territory. He However assured the DSO will be rolled out to all parts of the country.

Recall that over ten years have already been wasted on the digital switchover (DSO) journey, the nation may still not attain it until 2021.

Meanwhile the suspended Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) is presently on trial for misappropriation of over N2.5bn Switchover fund.