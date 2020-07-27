SPW Jobs – Anambra State Inaugurate a 20-man Selection Committee

SPW Jobs – Anambra state Inaugurate a 20-man Selection Committee: The Anambra State’s Selection Committee for the Special Public Works programme has launched. The State’s chapter for the 774000 jobs has flagged off with the inauguration of its Committee.

The State hosted its inaugural meeting recently. Below is the pictorial representation and phone contacts.

Anambra State Selection Commitee Members

CHIEF UZO IGBONWA 08033106877 Chairman
HON. JOSEPH OFOKANSI 08033201796 Vice Chairman
IGWE KRIS ONYEKWULUJE 08036132012 Member
IGWE PETER UYANNA 08033155177 Member
IGWE BOB ORJI 08178762252 Member
FR JOHN MANAFA 08037090952 Member
MRS EKWY ONYIDOH 08036878753 Member
REV. DR. JOHN NDUBISI 07032454367 Member
ENGR. IBRAHIM ADIKE 08037840873 Member
AUGUSTINE UDEOZOR 08034027047 Member
MR OBAELUE ANIEKWE 08067399282 Member
PAULINE ORAKWUE 08030502190 Member
MR LEO OKAFOR 08067892584 Member
IFEOMA NWADIKE 08039323392 Member
MR PAUL EZEOBI 08037772093 Member
NNEOMA OFIAELI 0803217966 Member
BARR. OKONKWO OKOM 0833154078 Member
DR RALPH AGWUNA 08036743437 Member
EMMANUEL NWOSU 08069104742 Member
UFELLE CHIKA 08035888922 Secretary

 




