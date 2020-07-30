Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Afenifere prominent leader Ayo Fasanmi is dead – One of the prominent leaders of the Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere, Pa Ayo Fasanmi is dead. He was aged 94 years.

He died Wednesday night at Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Fasanmi, who served at the House of Representatives and Senate at different times, was among core loyalists of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

He celebrated his 94th birthday on September 27, last year.

The Publicity Secretary Afenifere (Ilosiwaju Yoruba) Chief Akin Fasae confirmed the passing on of the Yoruba leader.

He said Baba lived well and posterity will be kind to him.

Fasoranti’s son Folabi also confirmed his death in a statement.

“With great gratitude to the Almighty God for a life well spent, we wish to announce the demise of our father,” Folabi Fasanmi said.

“The Second Republic Senator who until his death was a leader of the Yoruba Socio-Cultural Group, Egbe Afenifere (ILOSIWAJU YORUBA) and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, passed on peacefully in Osogbo on Wednesday night.

“The burial arrangement will be announced by his immediate family in conjunction with his political associates and the South West Governors.”