N-Power Beneficiaries hold ‘Thank You Rally’ for Buhari – No fewer than 2,000 Nigerians, on Wednesday, held a ‘Thank You Rally’ to the Presidential Villa over the success of the N-Power scheme and other Social Intervention Programmes in the country.

Led by the Concerned Citizens/ N- Power Forum with participants drawn across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, they expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, for the numerous interventions “targeted at the vulnerable and less privileged groupings in the country”.

In his address, president of Concerned Citizens, Ibrahim Kabiru Dallah, extolled President Buhari as a leader with the interest of the people at heart who has displayed ” an unalloyed commitment to the entrenchment of sustainable growth and development”.

Dallah recalled how the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), National Cash Transfer Programme (NCTP), Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) and N-Power, in particular, have affected the common Nigerian.

According to the groups, the feat recorded has been made possible by the commitment, dedication and transparency of Hajiya Farouq.

The Concerned Citizens and N-Power Forum, however, advised the minister not to relent in her service to the country, sustaining the trust of Mr President to ensure total implementation of the various SIPs.

While thanking President Buhari for the N-Power Batch A, B and incoming C, the groups pleaded that the number of intended intakes is increased from 400,000 to one million.

The groups further assured the president and minister of their total support.

Read the full statement below:

I bring warm greetings to everyone here on behalf of the Concerned Citizens/N-Power Forum on this exceptional day and occasion that has seen to the converging of like minds in appreciation to God for the gift of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria.

Our joy knows no bounds. Words alone are not sufficient to express our gratitude to a man that has distinguished himself as a leader of repute in service to the country through the introduction of the various social intervention programmes targeted at the vulnerable and less privileged groupings in the country.

The Concerned Citizens/N-Power Forum is not oblivious of these numerous interventions that has indeed brought about the much-needed relief in the lives of these group of individuals that dots the nook and cranny of Nigeria.

Mr President, to say you haven’t done well would be a sin against God because in all sincerity, your passion towards uplifting the plight of the masses has been well articulated and this indeed gave birth to the various National Social Investment programmes suited to overcome the failings of the past and to enshrine the values and vision of the current administration for graduating its citizens from poverty through capacity building, investment and direct support.

Mr President, the Job Creation and Youth Employment (N-Power), National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), National Cash Transfer Programme (NCTP), and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) have all proven to be invaluable in the lives of our citizens in the sense that the testimonies from these social interventions from the various states in the country are not in short supply.

Mr President, we have come here to inform you that the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme is feeding over 9 million pupils in 24 states in Nigeria. It has also engaged and empowered over 100,000 cooks across the country.

We wish to state that this is indeed phenomenal when we considered the multiplier effect the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme has had on the ecosystem in Nigeria. This is indeed strategic and a manifestation of foresight displayed by you in steering the ship of Nigeria to greatness.

Mr President, the implementation of the National Cash Transfer Programme (NCTP) has been a huge success with the payment of beneficiaries in 20 States, to 297,973 caregivers; being trained by 2,495 Community Facilitators. This is also aside from the conditional cash transfer of N20, 000 to the vulnerable households during the COVID 19 Pandemic lockdown.

Mr President, the joy that radiates in our hearts can be felt in all parts of the country because you have proven yourself as a leader with the interest of the people at heart. You have displayed an unalloyed commitment to the entrenchment of sustainable growth and development, you have also matched your words with actions, and the generality of Nigerians are better for it.

Mr President, the N-Power scheme is another way you have touched the lives of many citizens of Nigeria. This suffices to mention that the Batch A and Batch B streams accommodated 516,600 beneficiaries from various parts of the country. These individuals have benefitted immensely as evident in the contributions they have made towards the success of the programme as well as the skills and knowledge they have gathered throughout the duration of their enlistment in the programme.

We cannot thank you enough for this significant intervention that has catered for the needs of a large chunk of the youthful population in Nigeria. This is also strategic and a display of sound leadership acumen to understand the critical role of the youths in the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

Mr President, while we are still thanking you for the Batch A and B streams, the introduction of the Batch C stream is indeed soul-lifting for the members of the Concerned Citizens/N-Power Forum. This is so because of the enormous impact the commencement of the Batch C stream would have in the polity.

Mr President, as a father and a leader, we cannot be afraid or shy to ask for favours from you. Consequently, we are using the occasion of this rally to extend our endorsement of the Batch C stream of the N-Power Programme and also to plead that the number of intended intakes is increased from 400,000 to one million to be able to accommodate more youths and touch more lives in the country.

Mr President, this plea is with the best of intents because as a group, we are witness to the enormous impact the N-Power initiative has had on the lives of the youths in the country. We are not by any stretch of the imagination in denial that if the number of intake for the Batch C stream is increased to the one million marks, the youths of Nigeria would be eternally grateful to you and other members of your administration that have made the N-Power initiative a huge success.

Mr President, in as much as we are gathered here to thank you immensely, we must not fail to bring to your notice that the success of the various Social Intervention Programmes of your administration has been made possible by the commitment, dedication and transparency of some of your lieutenants in the person of the Honorable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq.

The Honorable Minister has been outstanding in the discharge of her duties, and her level of transparency and accountability has seen to the display of confidence in the various social intervention programmes of your administration.

The Concerned Citizens and N-Power Forum wishes to encourage her not to relent in her service to the country as the supervisory minister of the various Social Intervention Programmes and to continue to uphold the confidence and trust of Mr President to ensure that there is 100% implementation of the various Social Intervention Programmes in the country.

Mr President, We thank you once again. It is our earnest prayers that God in His infinite mercies would continue to grant you the grace and the wisdom to lead Nigeria in the right path towards attaining sustainable growth and development.

Mr President, you can always count on the support of the Concerned Citizens/N-Power Forum at all times as we march towards greatness in Nigeria.

Thank You, Mr President and God Bless.