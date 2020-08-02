N-Power extends deadline as Over 5 million Nigerians apply : The federal government has extended the ongoing N-Power Batch C online application by two weeks, an official has said, adding that over five million people have so far applied – Apply here!

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the humanitarian ministry’s Deputy Director, information, Rhoda Iliya, on Sunday.

The ministry explained that the decision aims to capture more intending applicants who have had difficulties accessing the online registration portal.

It added that since the opening of the new batch C online portal, last month, the ministry has received a record number of over 5 million applications so far.

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development state that the extension has become necessary to provide an equitable and level playing field to all eligible applicants which have seen a record number of over 5 million applications.”

According to the ministry, the extension is to afford more opportunity for online registration, taking into cognizance the difficulties some people might encounter in gaining access to the registration portal.