Nigerian Navy recruitment 2020 portal – Requirements & how to apply – Anyone who is going to apply should use the joinnigeriannavy.com because this is the only official Nigerian Navy e-Recruitment portal for the recruitment 2019 process – Apply here!
Here are the main steps you should follow to join the NN recruitment 2020:
Step 1. You need to visit the official Nigerian Navy portal.
Step 2. Read the list of requirements and be sure you are eligible to apply.
Here are the things that make you eligible:
The Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF recruitment 2020) is for Nigerians only; foreigners are not allowed.
If you are applying for regular qualification, you should be from 18 to 22 years old (these are the age limits set for the time the candidate gets into the training school).
Those citizens who wish to apply with NCE, Nursing, ICT or other higher qualification can apply from 24-26 years old only.
Are you married? Do not apply. Only single men and women who have no children are eligible to join the Navy.
In case you have a criminal conviction, you cannot be a part of the organisation, so do not fill out the form since only citizens who do not have criminal records are allowed.
Your health should be excellent if you are planning to submit your recruitment form (in case you have eye problems or heart disease, ear issues, mental disorders, physical disabilities, etc. avoid this exercise).
Women should be at least 1.67 meters high to apply.
All male applicants have to be at least 1.70 meters tall to be eligible.
It is necessary to be educated and to have your diploma (General Certificate or Secondary School Diploma) and credits for NECO/NABTEB/OND/NIN or other examinations.
However, if you have BA/BSC, HND or other higher education diploma, you cannot send your application form and take part in the recruitment exercise.
Make sure to select the profession according to your qualification. You can choose from the list of 32 available categories, including engineer, electrical artificer, marine mechanics, computer, journalist, seaman, fireman, caterer, medical assistant, nurse, and many others.
Step 3. Fill out the Nigerian Navy recruitment form 2019.
Step 4. Submit your document online. Once you complete and submit your Nigerian Navy recruitment form 2019, you should print it out. Keep your copy because once you are chosen as a shortlisted candidate, you will need to show it.
Step 5. Make sure you have printed out two essential forms. They are your Local Government attestation and Parent or Guardian consent forms. You will need to fill them out as well.
Step 6. Take all your original documents and their copies and visit the recruitment centre in your state. You will have to bring passport photographs, birth certificate, signed forms (the ones you have downloaded in the previous step), your test results (for WAEC and NECO), etc.
Step 7. Keep your fingers crossed and hope that your name will be added to the shortlisted candidates this year. You should also wait for the Nigerian Navy website to announce the date of your Recruitment Aptitude Test.
After giving you all this information about Nigerian Navy recruitment 2019, all I can now say is: Good luck! But be sure to list all your certificates, diplomas, and qualification documents because when you become selected as a successful candidate for the Navy in our country, you will not be allowed to change this information, add more documents, etc.
Besides, you have to be honest and provide only real information and documents so that you are not disqualified.
Please inform me when the form is out
When we the 2020/2021 navy recruitment commence
Please I need more information about the form
Please inform me once the short list is out
have filled all the 2019 form finish will i take them to my recruitment centre before screening date or there is particular date for that?
Good day I don’t know if u have gotten answer to ur question am also in that category maybe u can enlighten me here is my number u can chat me up 08105427141. Thanks
[email protected]
