Latest News on Nigerian Army Recruitment 2020 78rri [Updated Today]

November 13, 2020 Haruna Magaji Careers

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




Latest News on Nigerian Army Recruitment 2020 78rri [Updated Today] – Recruitment.army.mil.ng – Today we’re going to give you Latest news on Nigerian Army recruitment 2020. You’ll See Today’s  Army 78rri 10 recruitment latest Updates Here and how recruitment.army.mil.ng can be used to get all trending updates – Apply here!

In case you don’t know about the 78rri of the Nigerian Army recruitment has commenced, you can still click here to apply online now.

Getting Nigerian Army 2020 news update will also help you stay informed more than every other Nigerian Army job applicants.

The real reason why NPF Nigeria do release news updates concerning Nigerian Army Current recruitment is to ensure there’s steady updates for all candidates.

Nigerian Army DSSC and SSC recruitment form 2020/2021 is out now.

If read this guide diligently, you’ll know what’s currently happening with Nigerian Army.

Don’t be in a hurry to leave website without taking time to read through all the news below.

So take your time to go through the latest news on Nigerian army recruitment 2019 listed below now.

You can check latest news from nigeria portal any day. Just read down to know how to get Latest updates okay.

Note: We’ve broken down this Nigerian Army today’s news updates into 10 Different section’s.

It will be best if you take you’re time and read all the 10 news updates.

Now, let’s start with the first News updates on the list Today.

See Also:




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

About Haruna Magaji 2523 Articles
Haruna Magaji is a journalist, foreign policy expert and closet musician. He is a graduate of ABU Zaria and a member of the Nigerian union of journalists. JSA, as he is fondly called, resides in Suleja, Abuja. email him at - [email protected]
Facebook

3 Comments

  1. AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION
    (07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
    FOR SALES,
    APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
    GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
    AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
    SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
    (07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!

    THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
    BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
    KEG OF OIL=N7,500

    CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
    GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000

    Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
    Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
    Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
    Toyota Hilux=N1M
    Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
    Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
    Toyota Avalon=N550,000
    Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
    Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
    Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
    Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
    Toyota picnic=N450,000.
    Toyota Highlander=N1M.
    Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
    Toyota Prado=N2M
    Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
    Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
    Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
    Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000

    Acura MDX =N900,000.
    Acura ZDX=N970,000
    Acura TL=N850,000.

    Honda Pilot=N800,000.
    Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
    Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
    Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
    Honda Accord=N550,000.
    Honda CRV=N600,000.
    Honda Civic=N500,000.

    Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
    Infinity Fx45=N1.2m.
    Infinity Qx4=600,000.

    Nissan Murano=N700,000.
    Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
    Nissan Altima=N500,000.
    Nissan Maxima=N450,000.
    Nissan Xterra=N600,000.
    Nissan Quest=450,000.
    Nissan Amanda=N550,000

    Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
    Lexus Gx460=N1m.
    Lesus Rx300= N650,000
    Lexus Rx320=N680,000
    Lexus Lx650=N500,000.
    LexusRx350=N1.2M
    LexusGx470=N850,000.

    Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
    Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m.
    Land Rover Freelander=N1.3

    TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.!!!

    , All
    VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
    CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
    ALLOWED

    WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
    36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*