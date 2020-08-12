Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Wike dissolves taskforce on illegal street trading, sacks aide – Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has dissolved the taskforce on illegal street trading and motor parks.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, said the team was dissolved after it caused an accident involving an expectant mother while pursuing a commercial bus.

The governor’s Special Assistant who oversees the taskforce, Bright Amaewhule, was also sacked.

He said: “Members of the taskforce are directed to return the operational vehicles and their identity cards to the Office of the Secretary to State Government not later than August 12 (yesterday). They will be paid their salary as they return these and another team will be reconstituted after proper orientation and training.”