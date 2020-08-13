Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Full list of 12 Traditional Rulers Suspended by Obiano In Anambra state – The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has placed one year suspension on the 12 Igwes who went on an ill-advised trip to Abuja without consultation or approval from the Government of Anambra State.

Announcing the suspension in a circular titled “Suspension of Twelve (12) Traditional Rulers in Anambra State,” and dated Tuesday August 11, 2020, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr. Greg Obi listed the affected traditional rulers as follows –

Igwe Alex Edozieuno of Mkpunando Igwe Mark Anthony Okonkwo of Alor Igwe Chukuwma Bob Vincent Orji of Ezinifite Igwe Engr G.B.C Mbakwe of Abacha Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia Igwe Nkeli Nelly of Igbariam Igwe Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle Igwe A. N Onwuneme of Ikenga Igwe Simon Ikechukwu Chidubem of Umumbo Igwe S. O Uche of Ezira Igwe Dr Emeka Ilouno of Ifitedunu Igwe Peter Ikegbunem Udoji of Eziagulu Otu.

The suspension took effect from Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

The circular warned the suspended traditional rulers not to parade themselves as traditional rulers and desist from discharging their functions as traditional rulers in their communities or anywhere within the state and beyond with immediate effect.

The circular also revoked their membership of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council and cancelled any appointment they may be holding in government committees until the suspension is lifted.

The suspension may be lifted at the end of one year, renewed or upgraded in the intervening period depending on government’s review of the conduct of the errant royal fathers.

The suspension of the Igwes followed the recommendation of their colleagues in the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council after their meeting at Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Center Awka on Tuesday which took umbrage at the public conduct of the 12 Igwes that has been generating negative reviews in the media in the past one week.

The Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council led by the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe had strongly condemned the ill-fated trip of the rebellious traditional rulers who were lured to Abuja by a controversial billionaire on a chest-thumping mission to demonstrate his ambition to turn Anambra State into his private fiefdom.

In leaving their respective domains without notifying either the state or their respective local governments, the traditional rulers had violated the code of conduct prescribed for their office.

It would be recalled that the Traditional Ruler of Ukwulu, Igwe Peter Uyanwa had similarly been suspended for a similar misconduct the previous week.