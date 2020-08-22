Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

200Tron.com Legit or Scam (Must Read Before Investing) – The site is gone offline without any reason. They scammed but somehow they withdraw whole TRX from the smart contract, now Balance is 1 trx . Look at it.

Now smart contract balance

See the 7m tron txn . https://tronscan.org/#/transaction/357962cef9261152e8effb12e9ce7914bd213ae120e36e4ea549f14470aa2d81

What to learn form this ?

NOT TO INVEST EVEN IN SMART CONTRACT WHO IS PAYING HUGE RETURN ; AND DON’T PUT ALL YOUR INVESTMENTS IN THEM .

Keeping Bank of Tron on 2nd position 200Tron becomes No.1 Dapp on Tron Blockchain .

Now let’s talk about the plans it offers unlike the Bank of Tron it has only 1 investment plan of 200% in 10 days .

Daily ROI 20% .

It’s new but now gathered more interest of investers due to high ROI than Bank of Tron . It’s on work from 1st August , 2020 . It is also on smart contract.

Check Smart Contract Balance : https://tronscan.org/#/contract/THt48vA9L8BiC3SdwNXMt7q4bWk2s2UWjm

Now let’s talk about Referral System .

For 1st level Referral : 7%

For 2nd level Referral : 3%

It has special Refferal Reward Campaign every week which offers huge prizes .

Now How can you invest in it ?

Step 1 : Go to play store and search Tronwallet app https://bit.ly/34iRiFZ

Step 2 : Create Tron Wallet or export your Tron wallet .

Step 3 : Go to Browser Tab

Step 4 : Copy https://bit.ly/3l7QIAC . Then paste it on url section .