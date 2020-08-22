Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Buhari intervenes in UNILAG crisis, suspends Pro-Chancellor, sacks Acting VC – President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday suspended Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of University of Lagos, Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, over the lingering crisis.

The President who is the Visitor to the University has accordingly constituted a Special Visitation Panel to look into the crisis in the university.

A statement by the Director Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Ben Bem Goong, said both Babalakin and Ogundipe are to recuse themselves from performing their functions in office during the period of the Visitation.

The Panel is to submit its report within two weeks while the Senate of the University has also been directed to convene urgently and appoint an Acting Vice-Chancellor for the university.

With this decision, the President has sacked the Acting Vice-Chancellor purportedly appointed by the Babalakin-led Council.