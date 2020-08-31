Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria Stock market gains N9bn – Investment in the nation’s equity market yesterday opened week in positive note, increasing by N9 billion.

Specifically, Market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.07 per cent to N13.212 trillion from N13.203 trillion reported the previous day.

The NSE All Share Index also appreciated by 17.76 basis points to 25327.13 points from 25309.37 points traded the previous day.

Investors traded 302.009 million shares cost N2.627 billion in 3854 deals against 137.054 million shares cost N920.526 million in 2869 deals.

A review of the transactions for the day showed that Mobil Oil led gainers table during the day, appreciating by N17.50 kobo to close at N192.50 kobo, Dangote Cement Plc followed with a gain of N0.70 kobo to close at N134.90 kobo, Wapco gained N0.40 kobo to close at N11.95 kobo, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc added N0.24 kobo to close N5.71 kobo, BUA Cement increased by N0.10 kobo to close at N40.10 kobo.