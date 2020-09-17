Nigerian Police Aptitude Test Screening Date and Venue Has been Announced Officially See Here – The Nigerian Police Aptitude Test Screening Date and Venue has now been made public online – See final supplementary list here!
Are you among the many Nigerian’s that have been asking for police past Question and answer, then the time to proof your effort has come.
The Nigerian Police list of successful candidates will be republished immediately after the physical screening and successful candidates’ names will now be shortlisted and publish here for the npf Aptitude test exam to take place.
Nigerian Police Aptitude Test Examination Screening Date and Time
This is to announce to the general public that the Nigerian police has officially announced the date of the aptitude test screening for all successful candidates to go to their respective venue to write a test of Intelligence.
- The Screening Exercise will take place from August 24 to September 16 2020
- Any Shortlisted Candidate that fail to show up for screening in between the aforementioned period will be Automatically Disqualified
- Shortlisted Candidates are advised to check their email (submitted during registration) for further details on the screening procedures
So, all Qualified Candidates should get the Nigeria police recruitment past questions and answer inorder to equip themselve of the Exam.
Nigerian Police Training Venue and Date for 2020
The Nigerian Police training date and venue has not been announced yet but will anounced immediately after Nigerian Police Aptitude Test Screening is over.
Document to Carry along With After Police Shortlist 2019 Screening Exercise Is Next
Look… All successful Candidates should report to their various states screening centres with the following items below.
- Firstly, White vests.
- Secondly, White socks.
- White canvas.
- Blue short.
- File Jacket.
- Including, national Identity card/ slip.
- Writing materials (Biro and Pencil)
- And also, passports and full size 5 x 7 photographs.
- Further, Original and photocopies of their credentials.
- Finally, Relevant scratch cards for online verification of result (WASSEC/GCE/NECO/NABTEB).
- All academic qualification certificate.
NOTE: Failure to participate in the Nigerian Police aptitude test screening will lead to automatic disqualification.
Finally, Do you have any questions? feel free to let us know.
Disclaimer: We Do not have any influence on the ongoing registration. What we do provide, are the necessary information required for you to be selected on the recruitment registration program.
Reference/Sources
- https://psc.org.ng
- And other recruitment sites.
