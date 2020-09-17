Nigerian Police (NPF) 2020 Recruitment Screening Venue, Date, Time and requirements 

September 17, 2020 Haruna Magaji Careers

Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Constables Recruitment Screening Venue, Date, Time and requirements –  Nigeria Police Force has announced that the screening of candidates who applied to join the force as constables will commence from August 24 to September 16.

“Recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force (Constables): physical and credential screening to commence from August 24 to September 6, 2020,” Police spokesman Frank Mba said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, reiterates that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge and without any pecuniary obligation.”

Mba said applicants are expected to come with their National Identity Number; original and duplicate copies of credentials, (O’ Level results); certificate of origin and birth certificate or declaration of age neatly arranged in two white flat files with recent passport photographs.

Are you among applicants for Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Constables Recruitment Exercise? Would you lie to know the screening Venue, Date, Time and requirements? Is Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Constables recruitment part of what you’ve been waiting for this year? If yes, this guide will help you right away – The screening Venue, Date, Time and requirements will be published on NPF official page www.nigeriapolicecareers.net OR www.npf.gov.ng.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) received 294,851 applications in the recruitment of 0 Constable into the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), even as the recruitment portal officially closed January 11.

A press statement by PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, in Abuja, said that as at 12:30pm, January 10, 2019, 294,851 applications have been received.

Before we start showing all the steps you need to follow to know if you are going to be among those that will do state screening, let’s show you the lists  of states where the screening will hold.

  1. Abia State
  2. Adamawa State
  3. Akwa Ibom State
  4. Anambra State
  5. Bauchi State
  6. Bayelsa State
  7. Benue State
  8. Borno State
  9. Cross River
  10. Delta State
  11. Ebonyi State
  12. Edo State
  13. Ekiti State
  14. Enugu State
  15. FCT (Federal Capital Territory)
  16. Gombe State
  17. Imo State
  18. Jigawa State
  19. Kaduna State
  20. Kano State
  21. Katsina State
  22. Kebbi State
  23. Kogi State
  24. Kwara State
  25. Lagos State
  26. Minna State
  27. Nassarawa State
  28. Niger State
  29. Ogun State
  30. Ondo State
  31. Osun State
  32. Oyo State
  33. Plateau State
  34. Rivers State
  35. Sokoto State
  36. Taraba State
  37. Yobe State
  38. Zamfara State

We have compiled Instruction for Screening of Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Constables Shortlisted Candidates for the Recruitment Exercise, below are the steps you have to follow to ensure you partake in the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Constables recruitment for shortlisted candidates.

Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Constables for Recruitment Screening exercise will commence very soon after recruitment form is closed. If you want to get further details about the venue, timetable and other things, kindly wait to confirm if you are selected.

Note: All candidates are expected to check and very their recruitment registration status via page www.nigeriapolicecareers.net OR www.npf.gov.ng.

We will update you immediately the date is fixed.

There’s still no fixed date yet for the screening.

You will be properly informed once the recruitment screening date is released okay.

You need to abide to the entire screening guide okay. We’ll update this news soon.




About Haruna Magaji 2514 Articles
Haruna Magaji is a journalist, foreign policy expert and closet musician. He is a graduate of ABU Zaria and a member of the Nigerian union of journalists. JSA, as he is fondly called, resides in Suleja, Abuja. email him at - [email protected]
  52. PLEASE SIR I AM INSTEALETED IN NIGERIA POLICE FORCE,FOREVER I HAVE BEEN TRYING BUT THIS TIME I BELIAVE BY THE SPECIAL GRACE OF GOD I WILL BE A POLICE MAN BECAUSE I LIKE THE WORK.

    Reply

  67. I was told that the police shortlisted is out,but we have not seen any massage. Pls am still expecting thanx

    Reply

  137. I have apply since last year up till now I have not received any massage on my phone or email since the day I apply so can someone please tell me what is happening because most of us are losing hope please sir enlighten us more to have small hope… Sir if you help us will be very greatful to that

    Reply

  138. Pls Sir! I ‘m hear 2 comfarm when did Screening,Exam,Date wil comence & d list of successeful candidate we out?

    Reply